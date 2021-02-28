Antonio Cassano’s criticism of Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo justified by stats

The Cristiano Ronaldo effect has helped Manchester United and Real Madrid achieve immense success in the past, but the underlying stats post a grim figure about his time with Juventus.

The Portuguese talisman was recently criticized by Antonio Cassano, who claimed that the Bianconeri had deteriorated since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival. And according to Daily Star, stats indicate that the Italian might have a point.

Stats from Cristiano Ronaldo’s two and a half seasons in Italy were compared with those for a similar time span from the start of the 2015/16 season, and the results do not look good. In the two-and-a-half years before Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus won five trophies, while the Bianconeri have managed four since the arrival of the Portuguese.

🗣 Antonio Cassano on Cristiano Ronaldo



"Juventus signed him to win the Champions League, but they've done worse with him than they've done before. They'd also won the Serie A title without him. I think he's been a failure." 👀 pic.twitter.com/QxZueVxbHD — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 28, 2021

Interestingly, in the 2015/16 season, the Old Lady won 29 games in Serie A, lost five, and drew four. They scored 96 goals, conceded 32, and managed 30 clean sheets on the way to winning a domestic treble. In Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season, Juventus registered 26 wins, four defeats, and six draws, scoring 86 times and letting in 30 goals. They also had 23 clean sheets overall.

In the 2016/17 season, the Bianconeri had a Serie A record similar to the previous year, but scored four more goals, conceded 10 more, and registered one fewer clean sheet. They were also UEFA Champions League finalists, losing to a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Real Madrid.

In the Portuguese’s second season, in contrast, Juventus managed 26 wins, seven losses, and five draws. They scored 99 goals in all competitions, conceded 54 and registered just 18 clean sheets.

Stats suggest a decline since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo

In the third season, Juventus managed an unbeaten run in the first 24 games, sitting second behind Inter Milan with 66 points, having scored 61 goals and conceded just 15. In contrast, after the 24 games this season, which is Cristiano Ronaldo’s third in Turin, the Bianconeri have 19 points less, have scored 20 fewer goals while also conceding five more.

Juventus were enjoying a better season overall at a similar stage in the 2017/18 season before Cristiano Ronaldo had joined. The Bianconeri had a draw in the bag from the first leg in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur, while this time, they are already trailing 2-1 to Porto.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 47 goals in his last 47 Serie A matches 😤 pic.twitter.com/zcUUXU6BAv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2021

Stats do suggest a decline since the arrival of the Portuguese in Turin. It also appears that Juventus are scoring fewer goals and conceding more with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team in the Portuguese’s third season.

The legendary attacker is still scoring goals consistently for his side, but the underlying numbers do make for interesting reading.