Antonio Rudiger names 2 teams that are better than Germany ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger recently labeled Brazil and France as the two teams that are ahead of Germany going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with German outlet Sport1, Rudiger claimed that while Germany's goal is to win the World Cup, they could be one of the underdogs in the competition. He said:

"Of course, the world title is the goal! But I see other nations ahead of us at the moment. Nevertheless, we don't need to hide from anyone. But I'm not sitting here and saying: We're the big favorites for the World Cup.' The underdog role might not be so bad after all."

When asked which national teams he thinks are better than Die Mannschaft, the Real Madrid center-back replied:

"France and Brazil have good individual players. In that regard, these nations are a bit ahead of us. What has always distinguished Germany, however, is the great cohesion. We all have to pull together. No matter how difficult it gets. We just have to want more than the others."

Rudiger left Chelsea to join Los Blancos on a free transfer this summer. He is a regular for manager Carlo Ancelotti's side as well as the German national team.

The defender has made nine appearances for Madrid in all competitions this season, scoring one goal. The former AS Roma center-back has been capped 53 times by Germany's senior side and has two goals in his national team's colors.

Germany receive Marcos Reus injury boost for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus suffered a serious-looking ankle injury in the derby against Schalke 04 on Saturday (September 17) and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Dortmund secured a 1-0 Bundesliga win in the Revierderby through Youssoufa Moukoko's goal in the 78th minute at the Westfalenstadion. Initially, it was thought that the injury could mean Reus will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

However, recent scans have shown no signs of a fracture. Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl said in a statement recently to Sport 1 (h/t BVBBuzz)

"The examinations we did yesterday did not show a fracture, but an external ligament injury to the ankle. It’s not so serious that the World Cup is possibly in jeopardy. Marco will be out for three to four weeks and then will be available to us again."

Germany start their World Cup journey with a game against Japan in Group E on November 23. They will face Spain on November 27 before taking on Costa Rica four days later in their final group game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far