Antonio Rudiger secures free transfer to Real Madrid in four-year deal after deciding to leave Chelsea

Nived Zenith
Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Modified May 10, 2022 11:12 PM IST
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a four-year deal after his current contract expires this summer. The German has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League ever since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Although Chelsea were keen on retaining Rudiger's services, the delay in their ownership takeover meant the Blues were unable to negotiate new contracts. As such, the 29-year-old centre-back opted to explore the option of moving away from the club, with Real Madrid capitalizing on the situation.

Everything is now done between Real Madrid and Toni Rüdiger. The deal has been completed, club sources confirm: he will play for Real. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadridContract until 2026, there’s no option for further season.Official announcement: end of the season.Here we go confirmed. https://t.co/N6zn9w5pcR

According to GOAL, Rudiger will reportedly earn £5.7 million per season after his switch to Real Madrid. It has also been claimed that Rudiger and his agent Sahr Senesie, who is also the player's half brother, will receive a reported signing bonus of £29 million between them.

The Blues could be staring at the possibility of facing a huge exodus in the summer, with as many as four defenders moving on from the club. In addition to Rudiger, the likes of Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have been linked with an exit.

Chelsea have officially won our first trophy under the ownership of Todd Boehly, with Chelsea Women securing the WSL title…It took 36 hours. 🏆 https://t.co/u8xDWlqYDG

Understandably, the Blues will want to look for reinforcements in the summer transfer window. However, it remains unclear as to how much funds will be allocated to the club by the new owners led by Todd Boehly.

