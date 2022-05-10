Antonio Rudiger secures free transfer to Real Madrid in four-year deal after deciding to leave Chelsea

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a four-year deal after his current contract expires this summer. The German has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League ever since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Although Chelsea were keen on retaining Rudiger's services, the delay in their ownership takeover meant the Blues were unable to negotiate new contracts. As such, the 29-year-old centre-back opted to explore the option of moving away from the club, with Real Madrid capitalizing on the situation.

According to GOAL, Rudiger will reportedly earn £5.7 million per season after his switch to Real Madrid. It has also been claimed that Rudiger and his agent Sahr Senesie, who is also the player's half brother, will receive a reported signing bonus of £29 million between them.

The Blues could be staring at the possibility of facing a huge exodus in the summer, with as many as four defenders moving on from the club. In addition to Rudiger, the likes of Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have been linked with an exit.

Understandably, the Blues will want to look for reinforcements in the summer transfer window. However, it remains unclear as to how much funds will be allocated to the club by the new owners led by Todd Boehly.

