Antonio Rudiger sends hilarious 4-word message to Dean Huijsen after funny image of Real Madrid defenders in win over Salzburg goes viral

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has sent a message to his teammate Dean Huijsen after a hilarious image of the two got viral against Red Bull Salzburg. Xabi Alonso's side secured a 3-0 win over the Austrian giants and qualified for the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Los Blancos secured the top spot in Group H with a convincing win against Salzburg and will face Juventus in the Round of 16. Following the game, a hilarious picture of Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen went viral on social media.
The image features Rudiger going to the ground while his centre-back partner Huijsen is looking at the Germany international. Rudiger posted the image on Instagram and a wrote a hilarious message for Huijsen who joined Real Madrid this summer. Rudiger wrote on Instagram:
“Get used to that"
Antonio Rudiger has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2022 on a free transfer from Chelsea. He has made 153 appearances for the Spanish giants so far, helping them win eight trophies.
Huijsen, on the other hand, joined Los Blancos this summer in a deal worth reported £50 million from Bournemouth. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the best young defenders on the planet.
Vinicius Junior addresses his contract situation following Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Salzburg
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has revealed that he wants to play for the club throughout his entire career. The Brazil international scored the opener for Los Blancos as they secured a 3-0 win against Red Bull Salzburg in the FIFA Club World Cup.
After the game, Vinicius Junior was questioned regarding his future with his current deal expiring in June 2027. He insisted that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for the rest of his career. The 24-year-old said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra on X:
“My renewal? I’ve ALWAYS said that I want to stay here my WHOLE CAREER. I hope I can stay for many more years.”
Vinicius Junior has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2018 from Flamengo in a reported €46 million deal. He has made 319 appearances for the Whites till date scoring 106 goals and providing 83 assists.
The fleet-footed forward has helped the Spanish capital club win 14 trophies so far including two Champions Leagues. He was named the Best FIFA Men's Player in 2024 and finished second in the Ballon d'Or race behind Rodri.