Vinicius Jr addresses Real Madrid contract renewal scenario after shining in 3-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has addressed his contract situation following Los Blancos' 3-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg. Xabi Alonso's side made their way to the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup with a convincing 3-0 win against the Austrian giants on Thursday, June 26.

Vinicius Junior had a brilliant game for the Spanish capital club as he opened the scoring for his side. Federico Valverde and youngster Gonzalo Garcia also found the back of the net to see Real Madrid finish at the top of Group H.

Following the game, Vinicius Junior was quizzed about his future as he is set to enter the final two years of his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old has insisted that he wants to stay at the club throughout his entire career. He said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra on X:

“My renewal? I’ve ALWAYS said that I want to stay here my WHOLE CAREER. I hope I can stay for many more years.”

Vinicius Junior has established himself as one of Real Madrid's best players in the last few years. He joined Los Blancos from Flamengo in 2018 in a deal worth reported €46 million and has been worth every penny.

He has made 319 appearances for the Spanish giants till date scoring 106 goals and providing 83 assists. He has won 14 trophies with the club so far while being named the Best FIFA Men's Player in 2024.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso urges Vinicius Junior to be more 'decisive'

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has claimed that he wants Vinicius Junior to contribute more defensively. The Spaniard has insisted that the Brazilian superstar needs to drop back more and get more involved in the build-up play. Alonso said, as per GOAL:

"I don't think he needs to be reminded of the situation. He's fine, but we all want to push him to be decisive, as he has been on many occasions. He has that unpredictable style of play that sets him apart. When he manages to connect with his essence on the pitch, it's crucial."

Vinicius Junior was deployed on the left flank by Xabi Alonso in Real Madrid's first two games in the FIFA Club World Cup. He failed to make much of an impression in either game and failed to find the back of the net against Al-Hilal and Pachuca.

The forward had a much more impressive outing against Red Bull Salzburg where he was deployed up front alongside Gonzalo Garcia. He opened the scoring for Los Blancos and helped them to a 3-0 win.

