Antonio Rudiger wants Real Madrid to sell defender to avoid 'war of egos' inside dressing room: Reports

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger has reportedly demanded the transfer of left-back Miguel Gutierrez to avoid a 'war of egos' with defender David Alaba.

Ending a fruitful five-year stint at Chelsea, Rudiger joined Los Blancos on a free transfer earlier this month. The 29-year-old, who helped the Blues lift the UEFA Champions League in 2021, penned a four-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Germany international, who primarily plies his trade as a left centre-back, will don the number 22 shirt at his new club.

With the likes of Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez deputizing at right centre-back, Rudiger will hope to form a robust defensive partnership at Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Alaba is expected to return to left-back — his natural position for both his former club Bayern Munich and Austria.

Due to a potential shift in Alaba's position, Ferland Mendy is expected to go down the pecking order. Academy graduate Gutierrez's future at the club will also be up in the air.

According to El Nacional, Rudiger has told club president Florentino Perez to sell the 20-year-old left-back to decrease competition for both him and Alaba. The former Roma defender apparently wants to avoid an unexpected war of egos inside the club's dressing room.

As per SER [via the aforementioned report], the club wants Gutierrez to stay and continue his development. But the left-back is expected to be sold this summer to make room for more signings in the ongoing transfer window.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid has many offers for Miguel Gutiérrez — who is studying the option of leaving the club. @carrusel #rmalive | Real Madrid has many offers for Miguel Gutiérrez — who is studying the option of leaving the club. @antonmeana 🚨🌖| Real Madrid has many offers for Miguel Gutiérrez — who is studying the option of leaving the club. @antonmeana @carrusel #rmalive

Gutierrez, who has been at the club since 2011, featured in four matches last season and amassed 327 minutes overall. Prior to that, he made six appearances during the 2020-21 season.

Antonio Rudiger only had Real Madrid in his sights

After being unveiled as a Los Blancos player earlier this month, Antonio Rudiger claimed it was 'Real Madrid or nothing' when he decided to leave Chelsea.

Speaking at a news conference [via ESPN], he said:

"Yes, there was interest from Barcelona. But I told my brother it was Real Madrid or nothing."

He continued:

"The first time there was contact it wasn't really myself, it was my agent. That was in September last year. The second time, when I spoke directly with Mister [Carlo] Ancelotti, was in April. That was the most important moment. That was when I made my choice."

Rudiger, who won five trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, featured in 54 matches last season, netting five goals and registering four assists along the way.

