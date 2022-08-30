Antony could inherit iconic Manchester United shirt number as options become clear after Red Devils strike agreement

Brazilian winger Antony could land the legendary No. 7 jersey at Manchester United, according to The Daily Star.

The Red Devils have already announced that they have reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of the fleet-footed right winger. He will cost the Premier League giants around a whooping £85 million.

Antony donned the No. 11 jersey during his time at the Johan Cryuff Arena with Ajax but is unlikely to get the number at Old Trafford. Suspended attacker Mason Greenwood is currently allocated the No. 11 shirt.

The winger also has a history with the number 39 having graced the number at his first club Sao Paulo and also in his first season at Ajax. However, Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay currently occupies that number, which means Antony will have to look for another kit number.

The report claims that there is a possibility that he could be given the iconic No. 7 shirt.

No. 7 has been worn by some of the greatest players to have played for Manchester United, such as George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has the No. 7 shirt at the moment but it could be freed up as the Portuguese forward is looking to exit the club this summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is looking to play for a club with Champions League football.

His agent Jorge Mendes is believed to be tirelessly working to find his biggest client a new club before the transfer deadline.

If Ronaldo finds a new club, we could see Antony get his dream No. 7 at Manchester United. The winger played in that number for Sao Paulo during the 2018-19 campaign.

Manchester United have finally landed their priority target

Manchester United have been chasing Antony throughout the summer. However, struggled to come to an agreement with Ajax who looked determined to keep their key attacker.

The Eredivisie champions had their reasons to keep hold of Antony. They had lost Sebastien Haller, Nicolas Tagliafico, Perr Schuurs, Ryan Gravenberch and Lisandro Martinez over the summer.

However, the Red Devils have had the last laugh as they are now set to land their priority target.

Antony was signed by Ajax by then-manager Erik ten Hag two years ago and the Brazilian has done really well during his time in the Netherlands.

In 82 games for Ajax, the soon-to-be Manchester United winger scored 24 goals while providing 22 assists.

