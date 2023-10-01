Antony shares 4-word message as he watches Manchester United vs Crystal Palace at Old Trafford

As the dust settled after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, Antony shared a simple four-word message.

The Brazilian sensation, who recently returned to England after a leave of absence, expressed his sentiments about being back at Old Trafford.

His Instagram story simply read:

"Good to be back!!"

Antony via Instagram stories

Joachim Andersen's deflected shot granted Crystal Palace their lead in the first half of the game, a goal that would ultimately determine the match's 1-0 outcome. Despite the loss marking their fourth Premier League defeat this season, United remained impressive in terms of ball possession.

Manager Erik ten Hag also indicated that Antony, who missed the weekend match, might be available for the Champions League showdown against Galatasaray. This is according to Manchester Evening News, following the club's decision to reintegrate the winger into the squad.

The winger recently cooperated with the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) regarding allegations of abuse made against him in Brazil, which he strenuously denied.

Although this sensitive issue had prompted his absence during the international break, Manchester United made the calculated decision to reintegrate him into the team.

In an official statement, Manchester United clarified their stance, emphasizing their commitment to due process:

"As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case."

The club also did not mince words when it came to their condemnation of violence and abuse:

"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

Erik Ten Hag attributes Manchester United's loss to poor decision-making amid failed double over Crystal Palace

In the aftermath of Manchester United's 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Saturday (September 30), manager Erik ten Hag didn't shy away from pinpointing the cause.

Speaking candidly to Sky Sports, Ten Hag expressed his disappointment and frustration over what he deemed to be poor decisions that cost his team the game.

This unanticipated loss came after United dominated Palace in the EFL Cup Third Round with a decisive 3-0 win in the midweek, sparking expectations of a double victory.

Notably, the Red Devils failed to capitalize this time around, and Ten Hag's comments said (via Daily Post):

"It’s quite simple. We conceded only three chances over the whole game – all three from set-plays. Then I think we got in good positions and then made poor decisions."

He continued:

"We got into good positions and we had free players. We didn’t have an impact. The quality was just not good enough in that part of the game. The final part of the game we didn’t play our best game."

According to Ten Hag, decision-making was the pivotal element that his team lacked:

"Of course it is frustrating. We were also many times close. You have to be sharp and clinical. It’s about decision making. We can’t change this result anymore. You always learn from the game and learn to do better from the final part of the game."

What makes this defeat stinging is the contrast with their recent win over the same opponent. The Red Devils seemed to have gotten the measure of Crystal Palace during their 3-0 EFL Cup victory, making this Premier League setback even more baffling.