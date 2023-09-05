Brazil drop Manchester United star Antony from national team after assault allegations from ex-girlfriend 

Manchester United forward Antony was dropped from Brazil's latest national team squad following allegations of domestic violence brought forward by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. She has claimed that Antony physically attacked her and threatened to kill her.

After Brazil's decision to exclude the 23-year-old from the squad, Manchester United are under pressure not to feature the left-footed forward. An official statement from the Brazilian Football Federation read (via Fabrizio Romano):

"In light of the facts which came to light on Monday concerning Manchester United player Antony, which must be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete has been removed from the Brazilian national team."

In a report published in Brazilian outlet UOL, Cavallin has alleged that the player attacked her on three occasions. The first of these alleged assaults took place on June 1 in Brazil last year. The report claims he (via The Guardian):

"Put her in the car, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to throw her out of the car at high speed."

The second of these offences reportedly occurred in Manchester following the Red Devils' 2-1 victory over Manchester City on January 15 this year. Addressing the incident, Cavallin said:

"He punched me in the breast and my silicon [implant] flipped over."

The final alleged attack took place on May 8 when the ex-Ajax man attempted to attack the DJ with a glass. Police in Sao Paulo and Greater Manchester are investigating the incidents.

"I am innocent of the accusations"- Manchester United forward Antony denies domestic violence allegations

Manchester United forward Antony is under scrutiny following domestic violence allegations by his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin. The winger has been dropped from the Brazil national team in light of these allegations. The Red Devils are yet to comment on the matter.

Antony started Manchester United's latest 3-1 Premier League defeat against Arsenal on Sunday (September 3). Denying the aforementioned claims, he said (via The Guardian):

"I can say with tranquility … that I am innocent of the accusations that have been made. My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with insults [made] on both sides, but never did I commit any act of physical aggression."

"Therefore, I vehemently deny these accusations and [would like] to make it clear that I remain willing to clear up whatever is necessary to Brazilian authorities."

It remains to be seen whether the former Ajax man will appear for the Red Devils following the international break.