“Anxiety is killing him” – Faustino Asprilla believes Liverpool star is ‘making the wrong decisions’ in front of goal

Former Colombia international Faustino Asprilla has claimed that Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz is suffering from 'anxiety' in front of goal. Jurgen Klopp’s side signed Diaz from Porto for a whopping €45million in the winter transfer window.

So far, the Colombian has featured in nine games for Klopp across all competitions, scoring only once. While the newcomer's stats are not too bad, the hesitation he showed in front of goal against Inter was not encouraging.

When presented with a marvelous chance to score Liverpool’s equalizer, Diaz took too long to pull the trigger, allowing Arturo Vidal to block his effort. The game ended 1-0 in favor of the Nerazzurri, handing the Reds their first defeat of the Champions League this season.

Dissecting the opportunity he missed on Tuesday night, Asprilla claimed that his decision-making was suffering due to anxiety. Speaking to Marca Colombia, he said:

“I think ‘Lucho' [Diaz] is being eaten up by anxiety. He’s playing very well but when it comes to scoring, he’s making the wrong decision in that play. In the Copa America, he scored an almost impossible goal (against Brazil in the group stage), and now he has a chance to score first time, and he couldn’t. Anxiety is killing him.”

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Luis Diaz is expected to start against Brighton. Roberto Firmino is likely to be on the bench. NEW: Luis Diaz is expected to start against Brighton. Roberto Firmino is likely to be on the bench. #awlive [the athletic] 🚨 NEW: Luis Diaz is expected to start against Brighton. Roberto Firmino is likely to be on the bench. #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/w9wF09jsmk

Before moving to the Premier League, Diaz spent two-and-a-half seasons at Porto. He featured in 125 games for them across all competitions, registering 41 goals and 19 assists.

Liverpool newcomer Luis Diaz will improve with experience and exposure

Under Jurgen Klopp, Luis Diaz could become an invaluable asset for Liverpool. The left-winger has adjusted well to his new surroundings, impressing the Kop with his pace, dribbling, and ability to take on defenders with ease.

Diaz is also an aggressive presser and possesses the stamina to keep charging until the final kick of the ball.

While his efforts against Inter were nothing to write home about, many believe it was simply a bad day at the office for the player. If Diaz keeps his head down and improves his decision-making in the final third, he could become a regular at Liverpool.

Still only 25 years of age, Diaz has a lot to learn from his experienced teammates and a lot to offer to his new employers. Exciting times await the spirited Colombia international.

