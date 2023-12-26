“Any sport he’d play he’d probably be good at it” - Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as ‘GOAT’ by NBA superstar

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has lavished praise on former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The NBA athlete was asked which Portuguese star he would choose to join his team for a day. After pondering for a few seconds and naming greats from the country, including Luis Figo, Deco, and Nani, Antetokounmpo went with Ronaldo. He said (via Marca):

"You gotta with the 'GOAT', one and only Cristiano Ronaldo. Any sport he'd play he'd probably be good at it. He's so competitive, so driven being able to play such a high level at 37-38 years old. It's very impressive so I'll go with the 'GOAT'."

Ronaldo enjoyed a stellar career in Europe where he won multiple trophies in some of the best leagues. Overall, the 38-year-old striker has scored an incredible 736 senior club career goals, with 450 of those coming in Real Madrid colors.

He's won the UEFA Champions League five times, on four occasions with Los Blancos and the remaining triumph with Manchester United. Ronaldo has also laid his hands on the Premier League trophy thrice while winning Serie A and La Liga twice.

He's won the prestigious Ballon d'Or title on five occasions, second only to arch-rival Lionel Messi (8).

After having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United, Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023. So far, he's bagged 35 goals and 13 assists from 42 appearances across competitions for the Riyadh-based outfit.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season, five points shy of champions Al-Ittihad.

This season, Luis Castro's men have accrued 40 points from 17 league matches. They are, however, 10 points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal, who have played a game more.

As for Ronaldo, he continues to find the net with regularity. This season, he's scored 21 goals and assisted 11 from 23 appearances across all competitions. The former Juventus striker has notched up 50 goals for club and country this calendar year.

Up next for Ronaldo and Co. is a league fixture against Al-Ittihad, who are currently in sixth place with 28 points. Al-Nassr have also qualified for the next stage of the AFC Champions League after finishing on top of Group E with 14 points, six ahead of second-placed Iranian side Persepolis.