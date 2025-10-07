“Any team can hurt them and beat them” - Real Madrid hero Toni Kroos dismisses chance of Barcelona winning Champions League with bold assessment

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has warned Barcelona that any side can beat them in the UEFA Champions League this season. He believes that the Catalan side do not have a chance of winning the tournament because of Hansi Flick's tactics.

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos said that Flick has Barcelona playing one of the most attractive styles of football in Europe, but it tires out the players. He added that the manager needs to think of a better way to see out matches once the players are fatigued and said (via Football Espana)

"Barcelona have one of the most attractive styles, if not the most attractive in all of Europe, but I think they take too many risks. On a bad day for Pedri or Lamine or Raphinha, any team can hurt them and beat them, you can knock them out of the Champions League. That happened last season against Inter, and this season, they will come up against a team of that type that knocks them out."

"Starting from the 75th minute, you notice that everyone is more fatigued, and you see them not changing their style to close the spaces. If you’re tired and don’t change your way of playing, it becomes very obvious how exposed you are.”

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey and La Liga last season, but went on to lose the UEFA Champions League semifinal to Inter Milan. Thierry Henry also spoke about Flick's tactics costing the Catalan side and urged the manager to make changes.

Pedri more important for Barcelona than Lamine Yamal, says Real Madrid legend

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos was on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast earlier this year when he claimed Pedri was the most important player for Barcelona. He believes that the midfielder controls the game for Hansi Flick's side and said:

"For me, a player like Pedri is more important than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha or Lewandowski. They may decide the results of matches, but to do that, Pedri is currently the best player in the world in his position. He's a player you will miss when he's not playing, whoever you are playing against. He doesn't just score goals or provide assists, he offers solutions."

Toni Kroos faced Barcelona 19 times in La Liga during his time at Real Madrid. He won nine games, while losing eight, and scored once in El Clasico.

