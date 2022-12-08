"Any team with Messi in their side won't go quietly" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Netherlands vs Argentina clash

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has backed Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands to beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina in their upcoming quarter-finals clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Sutton believes the Dutch will claim a 2-1 victory over the South American giants on Friday (9 December).

Having topped Group C with six points, Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in their last-16 clash to book their place in the quarterfinals. Louis van Gaal’s Holland, on the other hand, secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over USA to qualify for the quarters.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad • Do you realize that when you eliminate Messi, you don't just put Argentina in mourning, but the whole world?



Dumfries: "I think there are 16 million people in The Netherlands who we don't put into mourning."



• That's the exception.



In his special BBC column, Sutton reminded everyone how the quarter-final clash would mark the end of the FIFA World Cup chapter for either Lionel Messi or Van Gaal. He wrote:

“Whoever wins this tie, it is likely to mean the end of the road for at least one footballing legend at a World Cup.

“Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is probably in his last job in management, while this is almost certainly Argentina icon Lionel Messi's final tournament on this stage.”

Sutton then moved on to tactical analysis, talking about the style of play of the teams.

“Van Gaal is doing things differently to the traditional 4-3-3 the Dutch usually play, but they have been effective, even if they are not exactly beautiful to watch in the way their great teams of the past were.

“Argentina have played with a little more panache on their way to this stage, helped by some pieces of brilliance from Messi. but they are a team with issues of their own. You can definitely get at them and create chances, and I feel like Netherlands forwards Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo might get some good opportunities.”

Finally, giving his prediction, Sutton added:

“Have I mentioned before now that the Netherlands are my left-field pick for the tournament? As I said, they don't play the prettiest football, but they get the job done. I'm sticking with them here, too.

“Argentina's fans are the best at this World Cup; they are certainly the loudest. Any team with Messi in their side won't go quietly, but they might be heading home soon. 2-1 [to Netherlands]”

Netherlands keeper Andries Noppert confident about facing Argentina legend Lionel Messi in potential penalty shootout

Seven-time Ballon d’Or-winning superstar forward, Lionel Messi is arguably the best footballer in the history of the sport. The prospect of facing him can unnerve even the best goalkeepers in the business. Luckily for Van Gaal, his shot-stopper Andries Noppert is not one of them.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Noppert: "Messi is another human being, just like us. He can miss penalties, which we have seen this tournament. He is good, but I can stop penalties from him too." Noppert: "Messi is another human being, just like us. He can miss penalties, which we have seen this tournament. He is good, but I can stop penalties from him too." https://t.co/Cf8geBFRkX

The Dutch goalkeeper was asked to comment on the prospect of facing Lionel Messi in a penalty shootout. The 6ft-8inch Heerenveen stopper confidently claimed that he was up for the challenge, adding that the Argentine, being a human, could miss.

“I’m always ready for that, and he can also miss, we saw it at the beginning of this tournament, so he’s the same like us – a human. For sure he’s good, but for sure I can catch the penalties, Noppert told reporters.”

The PSG ace has taken two penalties at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, scoring one against Saudi Arabia and missing his kick against Poland.

