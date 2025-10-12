"Any team will be lucky to have him" - Ryan Babel wants Liverpool to sign Barcelona midfielder

Former Liverpool midfielder Ryan Babel believes his former side should sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. He believes the Dutchman will be a good fit at Anfield.
De Jong impressed for Ajax, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League semi-final in the 2018-19 season. He then joined Barcelona that summer and has been exceptional since. He's made 267 appearances for them, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists.
In an interview with Bet365scores, Ryan Babel said that his compatriot will be a good signing for the Merseysiders. He said (h/t ECHO):
"I think Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona midfielder who can add a lot to Liverpool, he's a world-class player, and any team will be lucky to have him, I hope to see De Jong with Liverpool one day."
De Jong was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in 2023, but he chose to stay at Barcelona. Moreover, he is set to sign a new contract with the Spanish giants, telling the media ahead of the Netherlands' clash against Malta on October 9:
"We are very close. If there's real news, you'll hear about it, but I can't say anything for now."
De Jong's current contract with the Blaugrana will expire in 2026.
Former Liverpool star tells Barcelona they must sell a player to improve
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Barcelona must sell Ronald Araujo to improve their team. He criticized the centre-back after he was at fault in Barca's 4-1 defeat at Sevilla in LaLiga on October 5. It marked their first league defeat of the season.
The Liverpool legend said about Araujo:
“Every time Barça faces an elite opponent, he switches off and that is costing them dearly. If Barça want to do well, they must sell him with complete confidence. I like the attitude Araujo brings to games, but there comes a point where passion is not enough. Defending at this level is about decision-making, not just tackling. And that’s where Araujo has a deficit that ends up hurting his team at decisive moments and games in the season."
Araujo, 26, joined Barca from Boston River in 2018. He's faced some injury issues but registered 182 appearances for the Spanish giants.
Hansi Flick's side, meanwhile, are second in LaLiga after eight games, two points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. They will next face Girona at home on October 18.