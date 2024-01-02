“Anyone can do what I’m doing” - Mohamed Salah sends emphatic Liverpool message before leaving for AFCON duty

Egypt's Mohamed Salah has claimed that Liverpool would be 'fine' even in his absence as he prepares to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Salah is evidently one of the first names on the team sheet for his club and country. Egypt will take on Mozambique on 14 January in their first group-stage game of the competition in the Ivory Coast.

Before leaving for the tournament, Salah made sure the Reds cemented their position at the top of the table by beating Newcastle United 4-2 on Monday (1 January). Martin Dubravka saved his first-half penalty but the 31-year-old superstar scored a brace and laid out an assist in the second half.

Talking about his role with the Reds, Salah told Sky Sports after the game (h/t @theliverpoolgoals on Instagram):

"I want to win this competition [AFCON]. I would love to win it. Without me they [Liverpool] will be fine. We have fantastic players. Anyone can play in my position. Anyone can do what I am doing."

Liverpool currently have Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo as players who can play out wide. Midfielders Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott can also play on the flanks given they started their career as wingers.

With 53 goals in 93 appearances for Egypt, Salah is the second-highest scorer in the history of the national team. He has scored six times and provided three assists in 17 AFCON appearances (excluding qualifiers).

Egypt reached the final of the 2021 AFCON but lost to Senegal in the final on penalties (4-2). He was appointed as his country's fifth penalty-taker but Senegal settled matters before it got to that.

Which games will Liverpool's Mohamed Salah miss due to AFCON?

As per ESPN, Liverpool can expect to be without Mohamed Salah for around six weeks. The final of the competition will take place on 11 February, and the Reds play seven matches before that day.

Here is a list of games Salah could miss for the Reds while on international duty:

Arsenal (A), 7 Jan. (FA Cup third round)

Fulham (H), 10 Jan. (EFL Cup semifinals first leg)

Bournemouth (A), 21 Jan. (Premier League)

Fulham (A), 24 Jan. (EFL Cup semifinals second leg)

Chelsea (H), 31 Jan. (Premier League)

Arsenal (A), 4 Feb. (Premier League)

Burnley (H), 10 Feb. (Premier League)

Courtesy of their win against Newcastle United, Liverpool are three points clear at the top of the table with 45 points from 20 matches. Aston Villa, with 42, are second.

Salah has had a big role to play in Liverpool's lead at the top of the table. He has played in every league game so far this season, scoring 14 goals and laying out eight assists.