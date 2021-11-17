“Anyone who has muscle pain does not dance like that” - Neymar slammed for partying in São Paulo before missing Argentina v Brazil due to injury

PSG superstar Neymar has been slammed for partying in Sao Paulo before missing Brazil's World Cup qualifier clash with Argentina on Tuesday due to an adductor injury.

Argentina and Brazil played out a 0-0 draw in their World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Lionel Messi played the entirety of the match for Argentina despite just returning from an injury, but his PSG team-mate and Brazil star Neymar did not feature.

It then emerged after the game that Neymar had missed the game due to an adductor injury. Though the forward was not fit to face Argentina, he played the full 90 minutes as Brazil went on to book their place in next year's World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Colombia last week.

Neymar did not show any signs of injury in Brazil's clash with Colombia. The 29-year-old was also joyful at full-time, taking part in the celebrations on the pitch along with his team-mates.

According to reports, Neymar went on to spend the weekend partying in Sao Paulo. This has now become the subject of discussion in Brazil as he then missed the national team's clash with Argentina due to an apparent injury.

Neto, the presenter of Brazilian television program Os donos da bola, has slammed Neymar for partying in Sao Paulo ahead of Tite and Co's clash with Argentina on Tuesday. He said:

"The first thing he should have done when the game is over is to rest up and relax. What did Neymar do? He went at night to the bar where all the famous people go. Is this the player who represents Brazil? Why does he have pain in the adductor for the game against Argentina? What he danced after the game with a cowboy hat is an impressive thing. Anyone who has a pain in the adductor or muscle pain does not dance like that."

Tite, though, will not be too concerned about Neymar missing the match against Argentina as Brazil have already secured qualification to next year's World Cup.

Will Neymar be fit for PSG's clash this weekend?

With the international break coming to an end, Neymar has returned to PSG. However, it remains to be seen if he will be fit in time for the side's Ligue 1 clash with Nantes on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino will be boosted by Messi's return from injury, but will be hoping that Neymar's injury is not too serious. Although PSG are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the Ligue 1 table, Lionel Messi's form and fitness has been an area of concern.

The Argentinean superstar has already missed eight of PSG's 13 Ligue 1 games so far this season with a variety of knocks and injuries.

