“Anyone remember when wingers used to help their full-backs?” – Paul Scholes appears to aim dig at Manchester United attackers with Instagram story about ex-teammates after derby loss

Paul Scholes aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Manchester United's wingers following their embarrassing defeat against Manchester City.

The Red Devils were hammered 6-3 by their great rivals, thanks to hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. The Cityzens found themselves 4-0 up at half-time following a breathtaking display at the Etihad Stadium although the visitors were widely panned for their meek performance.

Manchester United were completely overrun in midfield while the full-backs received precious little protection against Foden and Jack Grealish. Following the game, United legend Scholes took to Instagram to make his feelings about his old side clear.

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBalI Jadon Sancho needs to improve. Protected by many on here but it’s time we face reality. Can’t keep accepting below average performances. He needs to fix up ASAP because i don’t see him starting the next few games. Jadon Sancho needs to improve. Protected by many on here but it’s time we face reality. Can’t keep accepting below average performances. He needs to fix up ASAP because i don’t see him starting the next few games. https://t.co/M3mBwNDr2Y

The iconic midfielder posted a picture of his former teammates David Beckham and Ryan Giggs, who won countless trophies while on the wings for Manchester United. Scholes aimed a dig at Antony and Jadon Sancho with the caption, which read:

“Anyone remember when wingers used to help their full-backs?”

Scholes was clearly unhappy with Manchester United's wingers for their lacklusture display against the Premier League champions. Antony did score an incredible goal from 25 yards out but that wasn't enough to avoid Scholes' ire online.

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United's players 'took the p***' last season

The Red Devils earned their lowest ever Premier League points total last term as they fell well short of a Champions League place.

Under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the club were in shambles as it appeared that players had either given up or had no idea what they were supposed to be doing.

Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes put the blame firmly on the players at Old Trafford, as he stated (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“Unless you’re involved, it’s very hard to tell, it looked from the outside as if players were taking the p*** a little bit. They were doing what they want."

"They were going on to the football pitch and being in their own world, doing what they wanted to do rather than doing what was expected of them, or what the manager wanted them to do. The performances just went.”

Scholes also aimed a dig at the club's recruitment, as he proclaimed:

“Looking back, was it though? Was it really? You’ve got a young player from Germany [Sancho] who you’ve spent a lot of money on. He’s done great in Germany, don’t get me wrong but he was unproven in the Premier League."

“Cristiano was proven, of course, but he was 36? Are they great signings?"

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Premier league x11

Champions League x2

FA Cup x3

League Cup x2

Community Shield x5

Intercontinental Cup

Club World Cup



One of the best midfielders of his generation

28 years ago today, Paul Scholes made his debut for Man UnitedPremier league x11Champions League x2FA Cup x3League Cup x2Community Shield x5Intercontinental CupClub World CupOne of the best midfielders of his generation 28 years ago today, Paul Scholes made his debut for Man United 🔴🏆 Premier league x11🏆 Champions League x2🏆 FA Cup x3🏆 League Cup x2🏆 Community Shield x5🏆 Intercontinental Cup🏆 Club World CupOne of the best midfielders of his generation 🌟https://t.co/AS7BCo3RkC

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far