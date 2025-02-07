“Anyone who says they know, they are absolutely wrong” - Van Dijk makes worrying claim on Liverpool future after win against Tottenham

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he's unsure of his future at Anfield after the Reds' Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday (February 6).

While they have been in stellar form under Arne Slot this season, the Merseysiders could see major changes to their squad this summer, with the futures of three first-team stars uncertain.

Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all have contracts expiring in the summer. The Egyptian winger has insisted on multiple occasions this season that talks over an extension have not progressed, stating that this could be his last year at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has attracted substantial interest from Real Madrid, who saw a January move for the England international rejected by Liverpool. Van Dijk could potentially be set for a departure this summer too after his existing deal expires.

Liverpool booked a spot in the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham 4-0 (Agg: 4-1) in the second leg of the semi-finals this week. Van Dijk, who scored their final goal with an excellent header, was asked about his future at the club after the match.

He replied (as quoted by GOAL):

"I am feeling good, what the future brings I have no idea. Anyone who says they know, they are absolutely wrong."

Van Dijk has made 32 appearances across competitions for the Reds this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

John Barnes says Liverpool cannot afford to lose Van Dijk this summer

Former Liverpool star John Barnes believes Van Dijk's future must be resolved on priority ahead of Alexander-Arnold and Salah. He insists that the Dutchman is the most important player at the club.

Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah have been part of one of the best teams in the world coached by Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool trio have been instrumental to the club's success under the leadership of the German manager.

Together, they ended the Reds' 30-year wait for a top-flight league title and lifted the club's sixth Champions League trophy. While acknowledging that fans would like all three players to stay at Anfield, Barnes believes Van Dijk would be the worst loss for the club.

He said:

“We want them all to stay, but if you were to put them in order, I would say Virgil is the most important. I don’t think we could cope with losing him. In terms of importance, Virgil is most important. It would be great to have all three of them and the club have no control of that.”

