"Anything can happen" - Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea star could leave despite playing key role last season

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hasn't ruled out the possibility of Trevoh Chalobah's departure this summer. The tactician said that while he wanted to keep him at the club, anything could happen in the transfer window.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Blues' Round-of-16 clash against Benfica at the FIFA Club World Cup, Maresca opened up on Chalobah's future at the club. He also acknowledged that Chalobah played a key role in their top-four finish in the league last season, saying (via Ben Jacobs):
"All the players with us, I don't want to lose them. But when the window is open, anything can happen. He helped us get a top four spot and we are happy with Trev, but anything can happen, for any of the 25 players in our squad."
Earlier this month, Chalobah spoke about his Chelsea future in the Football Daily podcast. He claimed that the noise around his future did not affect him and said (via BBC):
"I've still got three years left [on my contract] so I'm just focused on Chelsea at the moment and whatever happens happens. I just focus on the now and leave all the noise surrounding me or my future. I'm looking forward to the Club World Cup. Getting my first international call-up has been amazing but staying in the team is not easy so its important next season if I'm at Chelsea or not that I get ready and keep performing."
Chelsea loaned out Chalobah to Crystal Palace at the start of the 2024/25 season before recalling him in the January window.
Trevoh Chalobah comments on Chelsea's decision to loan and recall
Trevoh Chalobah was quizzed about the loan and recall in the 2024/25 season, and he gave a straightforward answer. He admitted that it was a part of the sport, and he was focused on keeping himself fit and available.
He said on the Football Daily podcast (via BBC):
"I see it as it's part of football, it's part of life. Sometimes you're gonna have things out of your control and all you can do it focus on the future and focus on what I can do to get myself ready. I didn't see it as a negative or a bad thing, I just took it in my stride as a positive, got my head down and focused on what I could do wherever I went to."
Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell the defender this summer, but he remains with the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.