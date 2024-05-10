"Anything can happen" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction on Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has backed Nottingham Forest to shock Chelsea with a 2-1 win in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The two sides will meet at City Ground on Saturday, May 11.

The Blues have slowly started to turn their season around under Mauricio Pochettino. They have won their last two league games, most recently thrashing West Ham United 5-0.

Moreover, they are currently seventh in the table with 54 points from 35 games, just two points behind Newcastle United for a chance of UEFA Europa League qualification.

On the other hand, Nottingham are still fighting to avoid relegation on the other side of the table. They are 17th with 29 points, just three ahead of Luton Town but will be aiming to complete their first league double against the Blues since the 1978-79 season, following their 1-0 win in the reverse fixture last September.

Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Anything can happen with Chelsea, it’s the toss of a coin. Nottingham Forest won last week and looked more like it. They’re good at home in general so I’m going to have Forest to Win this."

Lawrenson's Prediction: 2-1

"He has talent and quality" - Nuno Espirito Santo singles out Chelsea star who could be a threat to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has praised Chelsea star Cole Palmer for his phenomenal season to date. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss also admitted his side would have to be switched on in order to contain Palmer's threat level.

Palmer has arguably been the Blues' best player this season, since joining Stamford Bridge from Manchester City last summer. The 22-year-old has netted 26 goals and provided 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, putting him in contention to win the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Santo gave his take on the England international (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He’s (Palmer) a good player, he’s done a fantastic season. For Saturday we have to be switched on because he has talent and quality"

Palmer was back to his best during his side's 5-0 win against West Ham last week, scoring the opener in the 15th minute - his 21st league goal of the season.