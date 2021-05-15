"Anything could happen because this is Real Madrid" - Zinedine Zidane offers cryptic update on his future

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane offered a cryptic response when asked to provide an update on his future. The Frenchman was speaking to the media on Saturday ahead of Los Blancos' visit to Athletic Club on Sunday. Real Madrid will want to keep the pressure on current La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with a win.

Real Madrid are currently two points behind Los Indios, with two games left to play in the league. Zidane revealed that his team was aiming to start the game well.

“We’ll try to start the game as well as we did the other day in Granada. We have to focus on our match, which is the only one we can control,” said Zidane.

The conversation inadvertently turned to the Real Madrid manager’s future. Zidane began by reflecting on his 20-year association with the club, revealing that he was grateful to the club for signing him as a player. The Frenchman claimed his future was unclear and then added that anything was possible at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m here now and we have a match tomorrow. Anything could happen because this is Real Madrid,” said Zidane.

The Frenchman went on to speak about the need for change for the greater good of the club.

"I give my all. Then a moment might come when there’s a need for change for the good of all. There are times when you need to be there and times when you don't, but for everyone’s benefit and not just mine. I make the most of every moment. You don’t know what will happen in two or three years,” said Zidane.

The Real Madrid manager also reflected on the current season and revealed that he is proud of his players.

“We’ve had a year with many injuries and strange things and I’m proud of my players. They’ve never stopped working and they’re giving their all," noted Zidane.

Zidane’s second stint with Real Madrid was not as successful as his first

Zidane enjoyed a highly fruitful two-and-a-half-year stint with Real Madrid when he first took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in January of 2016. The Frenchman won a La Liga title and three Champions League trophies before ending his stay in the summer of 2018.

Zidane rejoined the club in March of 2019, but the Real Madrid manager’s second stint has not been as successful as his first. He won the league last season and will want to help Los Blancos retain the trophy before if he intends on leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.