"Anything is possible" - Thomas Tuchel makes surprise claim on Bayern Munich superstar amid Liverpool links

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich could leave the club, but 'it would be surprising'.

Liverpool and Barcelona have been put on high alert after reports emerged that Kimmich could be sold this summer. The midfielder was also linked with Manchester City, who are in the market after missing out on Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tuchel claimed that the club, the player, and the interested sides decide how the transfer market works out. Thus, not much was under his control. He told SPORT1:

"It would be surprising. But a transfer window is a transfer window, I said in general that anything is possible. There's absolutely no point in name-dropping and throwing in a different name every day. There are always three parties involved: the player, the buying club and the selling club. And if we have a contract and we don't want it, then nobody will go."

He added:

"I'm not going to start denying, it doesn't make sense, otherwise we'll be going through the full squad list. There's absolutely no reason to comment on that."

Kimmich has reportedly left his options open and not closed the doors on an exit.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich aware of exit rumors

Joshua Kimmich has admitted that he is aware of the rumors of his potential exit. However, he still has two years left on his Bayern Munich contract and is thus not thinking of a transfer this summer.

He was quoted by BILD as saying:

"It was difficult not to come across it [the rumours]. Generally, I'm not too invested in the rumours. I still have, as everyone knows, two years left on my contract and we have big plans [for those two years] at Bayern."

Kimmich was linked with Barcelona earlier this window and he said on the same:

"That would be an interesting challenge. I don't know what will happen in a few years, we'll see. I have a very good coach who is an advocate of attractive football. I have a lot of fun here, but somewhere in my head there is always this professional and personal challenge of one day reaching new horizons to discover."

Barcelona remain interested in the Liverpool target but need to raise funds this summer before making a move.