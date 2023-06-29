"Apologies are much quieter than disrespect" – Eni Aluko hits back at sexist comments after being proved right over Arsenal target Declan Rice 

Eni Aluko has said that she has been proved right over her Declan Rice transfer theory involving Arsenal and Manchester City, hitting back at the sexist remarks in the process.

Earlier this month, West Ham United rejected two offers for Rice from Arsenal before turning down a £90 million bid from the Cityzens. Speaking to talkSPORT earlier this week, the ex-Chelsea forward said that City had only tabled their bid for the 43-cap England international at the request of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta. She elaborated:

"As a sporting director, I used to do this a lot. I used to call up a big club, and say: 'Can you put a bid in?' and that would basically force my owner to put a higher bid in.

"I don't think City actually want to sign Rice. I think what's going on is Arteta called up Pep (Guardiola) and said: 'Listen, we are going to do the incremental bid approach; if you put a higher bid in, that will push my owner'."

Following her claims, Aluko received many derogatory remarks from a host of football fans and even some former professionals.

However soon after, The Athletic reported that Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Rice for £105 million, including add-ons, from West Ham. Subsequently, Aluko voiced her opinion, tweeting (h/t Metro):

"Interesting 24 hours in the transfer window. Congratulations Declan Rice on a big move to Arsenal. What a player, what a guy! Safe to say I suspected Rice wasn't going up the M6 to Manchester!

"I've had a lot of laughs on this today. It was very quiet from the pile on brigade – somehow a lot of haters went missing."

Aluko, who is an ex-Aston Villa and Angel City sporting director, added:

"Apologies are much quieter than disrespect. Disagreement is part of the job. But disagreement should never be used by people to be sexist, racist, misogynistic to women in football.

"It's an absolute disgrace, and I won't ignore it for the benefit of a lot of men who project their own jealousy & insecurity spouting abuse."

Slamming her critics for their sexist and comments, Aluko concluded:

"Women in football are not going away. Get used to it We know our stuff, we speak from a place of professional insight and experience.

"Take it or leave it, but if you choose sexism, racism, misogyny to disagree, you ARE the problem and you're exposing yourself."

Rice, 24, is likely to complete his medical ahead of his Gunners move soon. He's expected to be the Gunners' second summer signing.

Arsenal submit bid for Jurrien Timber

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a second bid of £41 million to Ajax for Jurrien Timber. They're set to advance on the potential deal after finalising Declan Rice's signing.

Timber, 22, has been a regular at the Johan Cruyff Arena since his debut in 2020. He has scored six goals and contributed four assists in 121 appearances for Ajax, winning three trophies.

Should Timber join Arsenal soon, he could prove to be a great signing for them. He would provide solid competition to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalahes at centre-back and to Benjamin White at right-back.

