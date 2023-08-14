"Apologies to Wolves players and fans" - Rio Ferdinand reacts as Manchester United defeat Wolves 1-0 in PL encounter

Rio Ferdinand implied that Manchester United were lucky to come away with all three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) earlier today (14 August).

Wolves seemed like the better side on the day, managing 49% possession away from home and recording an xG of 2.27 as compared to the hosts' 1.46. They also had eight more shots than Manchester United's tally of 15.

Matheus Cunha in particular was proving to be a tough man to mark in the first 45 minutes. He created a brilliant opportunity for Pablo Sarabia in the 27th minute before skewing his own effort wide of the post seven minutes later.

Raphael Varane's 76th-minute headed goal from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross proved to be the only goal of the game. But Wolves could have walked away with a point right at the end when Andre Onana clattered Sasa Kalajdzic inside the box in stoppage.

On second viewing, Onana seemed to have clearly fouled the Wolves striker but VAR did not overturn the on-field decision. After the game, Ferdinand tweeted on his official X account:

"Apologies to Wolves players & fans… Scrappy @ManUtd win! Onana v lucky at the end there. 3 points and back to the training pitch this evening pls 🤯"

Erik ten Hag's side can count themselves lucky to keep a clean sheet against an inspired Wolves side and win all three points. Wolves were the first side in four years to manage six shots on target but not score at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United were 'lucky' not to concede penalty against Wolves

Erik ten Hag said after the game that Manchester United can count themselves 'lucky' not to concede a penalty to Wolves.

The Dutchman did, however, state that he personally did not believe Andre Onana should have been penalized for his coming together with Sasa Kaljdzic. He told BBC Sport:

"He [Onana] had very good saves, was very calm, very good debut. After the opponent touched the ball he dived in so it was the judgement of the officials and lucky for us no penalty. I think you can debate it but I think no penalty."

This was Andre Onana's first competitive game for Andre Onana in a Manchester United shirt since his £43.8 million transfer from Inter Milan last month. He ended the game with six saves and eight recoveries.

The Cameroonian custodian has big shoes to fill between the sticks for the Red Devils considering he was bought to replace club legend David de Gea.