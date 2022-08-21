“Appears to have morphed into Messi” – Gary Lineker singles out Arsenal star for special praise during 3-0 win at Bournemouth 

Gary Lineker compared Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus to Lionel Messi after the midfielder's stunning performance against Bournemouth. The Gunners managed a 3-0 win against their opponents in the Premier League on Saturday, August 20.

Martin Odegaard scored twice for Arsenal within first 12 minutes of the game. However, the likes of Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were instrumental in those goals as both forwards played deciding roles in the build-up.

Jesus, who has been brought in from Manchester City for a fee of £45 million, earned plaudits from Lineker as the former England striker wrote on Twitter:

"A goal for Odergaard but all the work was done by Jesus, who appears to have morphed into Messi."

The club's new number 9 has been an important part of Mikel Arteta's side since arriving at the Emirates Stadium. Apart from his goalscoring prowess, the Brazilian has been magnificent in the Gunners' build-up play throughout the first three games of the season.

It seems like Arteta has played a masterstroke by bringing in Jesus as he has so far proven to be worth every penny spent on him.

Two goals from Odeagaard in the first half and a third from William Saliba in the 64th minute of the second half handed the Gunners a 3-0 win.

Arteta's side kept firm control of the game, managing 59% possession of the ball. Bournemouth only managed one shot on target in the 90 minutes compared to Arsenal’s six attempts on target.

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arteta couldn't have demanded a better start to the league campaign from his team as the Gunners currently sit at the top of the Premier League table after three games.

They have managed nine points so far this season. A 2-0 away win against Leicester City gave the north London side a positive start to the season.

A 4-2 home win against Leicester City followed. Yet another impressive 3-0 away win against Bournemouth marked their third away win in as many games. Arteta's side will face Fulham in their next game on August 27th.

Arteta's team are also looking to add new firepower to their team. It is understood that the Gunners are massively interested in bringing Leicester City's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans to the Emirates Stadium.

Tielemans has long been a target for the north London side. His current wage £120K per week and a valuation of £32 million by the Foxes seems feasible considering the quality of the player.

