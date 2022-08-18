"Definitely someone they are still considering an offer for" - Arsenal could sign £120k per week Premier League star this transfer window according to journalist

According to journalist Dean Jones via GiveMeSport, Arsenal are still considering making an offer for Leicester City's Belgian midfielder, Youri Tielemans, this transfer window.

The north London side have long been interested in signing the Foxes midfielder and have been monitoring him for a while. However, this might be the perfect time for the Gunners to splash the cash on the 25-year-old.

Tielemans is reportedly on a weekly wage of £120k. To add to that, he is in the final year of his contract at Leicester City. It is understood that the Foxes want a fee of £32 million for their midfielder.

The sum seems reasonable considering the quality of the player. However, Arsenal could also look to wait a year before signing the midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

Dean Jones has confirmed that the Gunners are interested in the player. However, he also implied that Leicester City don't want to lose him on transfer deadline day as they would be left without a replacement. Here's what Jones said:

"Tielemans is definitely someone they’re still considering an offer for. Leicester definitely do not want this one going down to deadline day and losing him then, because that would leave them in trouble."

"And the player, to be fair, hasn’t really pushed for anything at the moment, but at the same time, he hasn’t had any firm offers.”

The former AS Monaco man has made 160 appearances for Leicester City, scoring 24 goals for the club and assisting 24 more.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have had a productive transfer window, securing the signature of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million.

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is set to be loaned out

Nicolas Pepe in action

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal are looking to loan out Nicolas Pepe to Ligue 1 outfit Nice for the rest of the season.

Pepe joined the Gunners for a fee of £72 million in 2019. His tally of 37 goals in 79 games for Lille made the north London side spend big on the player.

However, Pepe failed to replicate performances of the same caliber during his stay in England. His 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 appearances were not enough to justify his massive price tag.

It seems like the 27-year-old will be heading back to the league that made him a star. Pepe's agent has reportedly held a meeting with Nice with the club interested in taking the player on loan for the 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12