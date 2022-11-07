"Arab money masterclass loading", "We're getting Bellingham and Mbappe" - Liverpool fans rejoice as FSG unexpectedly put club up for sale

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put the club up for sale, and fans are delighted with the news.

FSG have owned the club since 2010 and eventually led them to great success after a string of poor campaigns. The Reds won the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020.

They have also won the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Community Shield during that period.

FSG spent big money on the likes of Virgil van Dijk (£75 million) and Alisson Becker (£66.8 million). The duo, alongside other signings like Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip, formed the spine of a successful Liverpool side.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group. Sale deck has been produced for interested parties. Goldman Sachs + Morgan Stanley assisting evaluation process. Unclear if deal gets done but FSG inviting offers

However, FSG have recently been criticized for not spending enough to compete for major titles. While their primary rivals Manchester City have continued to splash the cash in the market, the Reds have failed to strengthen in certain areas.

As per Planet Football, City have spent over £1 billion in transfers and have a net spend of over £581 million since Pep Guardiola joined the club (2016). FSG, meanwhile, have spent around £640 million and have a net spend of over £207 million since Jurgen Klopp joined the club in 2015.

The club's midfield has been viewed as a weakness by many fans and pundits, who have demanded more investment to bolster that department. Their issues at the center of the park have been exposed this season due to multiple injury issues and the poor form of aging players like James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

Hence, when news of FSG putting the club up for sale broke, Reds fans took to Twitter to share their ecstasy. One of them wrote:

"Arab money masterclass loading"

Another user optimistically tweeted that the club could now go after both Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham:

"We're getting Mbappe and Bellingham"

Here are some of their reactions:

FSG release official statement about the sale of Liverpool FC

FSG also shared an official statement, which was tweeted by The Athletic, regarding the situation. Here's what it stated:

"There have been a number of recent changes in ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool."

The statement further read:

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

The Merseysiders have endured a tough campaign so far as they sit eighth in the Premier League table, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.

They will next host Derby County in the third round of the EFL Cup on November 9. This will be followed by a visit from Southampton in the Premier League on November 12 before club football takes a break for the FIFA World Cup.

