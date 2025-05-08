Arda Guler explains how Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to join Los Blancos

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler has revealed the role of boss Carlo Ancelotti in his arrival at the club. The Turkey international moved from Fenerbahce to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023.

Touted as one of the most promising young players in the game, Guler endured an injury-plagued debut campaign in the Spanish capital. However, he has found more game time in his sophomore season.

Having made 51 appearances across competitions across two seasons, Guler has contributed 11 goals and nine assists. Five of those goals and all nine assists - in 38 outings across competitions - have come this season.

Shedding light on Ancelotti's role in his Madrid arrival, Guler told the Player's Tribune (via GOAL):

"Real Madrid. My fourth dream. I felt unreal that it could happen so quickly. That summer my dad and I had many long conversations about whether it was too early for me to go. It was actually really complicated, because we had so many other offers, and it was hard for me to decide what to do. But then I had a FaceTime call with Mr. Carlo Ancelotti."

Detailing his conversation with Ancelotti, the 20-year-old said:

"I'll never forget when his number came up on my screen, and the video was loading. 'Hello, Arda. How are you?' He was on holiday, too. The moment was so surreal that I struggle to remember the details, but I think he was wearing one of those Hawaiian shirts, and sunglasses, and maybe he even had a cigar.

"He said: 'Arda, you will have a big future here. Maybe not the first year, but you will get chances. When (Luka) Modric and (Toni) Kroos are too old, we could play you in midfield.' "

Guler concluded:

"Just hearing your name next to Modric and Kroos is surreal. I couldn't speak.Then he said: 'Arda, promise me that you’ll come to Madrid. Promise, promise, promise.' "I said: 'Of course, Mister.'"

Arda Guler has both scored and assisted in two different competitions this season - La Liga and Copa del Rey.

"He will do better in the coming years" - Real Madrid boss on Arda Guler

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti foresees a bright future for midfielder Arda Guler, acknowledging the youngster's growth and potential. The Turk provided an assist in the 3-2 extra-time loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final last month.

Guler is in line to start the upcoming top-of-the-table La Liga clash at Barca on Sunday (May 11). Ahead of the crucial clash at the weekend, Ancelotti said about Guler (via Managing Madrid):

"He will do better in the coming years. I think he’s done well on the bench. It hasn’t bothered him, and he’s progressed very well.”

Los Blancos trail the league leaders by four points with as many games remaining as they hope to successfully defend their title.

