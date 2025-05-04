"Can surely play against Barcelona" - Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid star will 'compete' to be in XI for El Clasico clash

Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Arda Guler can be in Real Madrid's starting XI for next weekend's LaLiga game against Barcelona. The Turkish midfielder was on song for Los Blancos against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, May 4, in the league.

Guler was included in the starting XI in LaLiga for only the 10th time this season, but he gave fans a stark reminder of his qualities. The 20-year-old opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a stunning strike. Guler set up Kylian Mbappe's second of the night in the 48th minute with a superb through ball. That goal proved to be crucial, as Real Madrid survived a late onslaught from the visitors to secure a 3-2 win.

Following the game, Ancelotti suggested that the Turkiye international could have a shot at starting against Barcelona on May 11.

"Arda Güler can surely play against Barcelona, he will compete to be in the XI," said Ancelotti.

Guler has struggled for game time this season under the Italian manager. While he has appeared 38 times across competitions, only 14 of those have been starts.

The Turkish midfielder is highly rated at Real Madrid, but has managed just 1388 minutes of first-team action this season. Guler has chipped in with five goals and nine assists so far this campaign.

How many times have Real Madrid faced Barcelona this season?

Hansi Flick

Real Madrid have already faced Barcelona thrice this season and have lost all three games. The two sides locked horns for the first El Clasico of the campaign in October last year in the league at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It turned out to be a one-sided affair, with Hansi Flick's team running riot in their bitter rivals' backyard and picking up a 4-0 win. Los Blancos faced the Catalans again in the Supercopa de Espana final in January this year. Carlo Ancelotti's team did put up a fight at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. They even took the lead in the game through Kylian Mbappe in the fifth minute. However, they still lost the game 5-2.

Real Madrid had the chance to avenge their two defeats last month when they faced Barcelona again in the Copa del Rey final. While Los Blancos managed to take the game to extra time, they ultimately lost 3-2. A fourth defeat, interestingly, could all but end the reigning champions' title defense this season.

