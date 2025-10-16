Arda Guler responds to him and Kylian Mbappe being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has reacted to fans' comparisons of him and Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil. While he is pleased that they are being likened to the two Los Blancos legends, Guler wants the focus to be on the team's success rather than individual performances.

Ad

After a slow start to life at Madrid, Guler has become a key figure in Xabi Alonso's setup this season. The Turkish youngster has featured in all of the side's 10 matches across competitions, registering three goals and four assists.

Notably, all four of his assists have been to Mbappe, highlighting their chemistry on the pitch this season. The Frenchman, meanwhile, has continued to showcase his impressive goalscoring prowess, netting 14 times in 10 games across competitions this season.

Ad

Trending

Guler's playmaking abilities complementing Mbappe's goal-scoring proficiency have drawn parallels to Ronaldo and Ozil's connection while playing for Real Madrid. When asked about the comparison, Guler responded as quoted by L'Equipe (via Madrid Xtra):

"Me & Mbappé compared with Özil & Cristiano? It’s cool, it’s nice. They’ve done great things. But it’s always the team that goes after the big achievements, never two players."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil had a formidable partnership during their days at the Santiago Bernabeu. The pair recorded 38 joint-goal participations in 149 matches played together, with the German midfielder providing 31 assists to the Portuguese superstar.

So far, Guler and Mbappe have combined for eight goals in 46 games for Madrid. Fans will be hoping their partnership can propel Los Blancos to win the major trophies this season.

Kylian Mbappe speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's influence on him and Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe recently spoke about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and how the Portuguese is viewed at Real Madrid. He revealed that he gets advice from the 40-year-old, who is still the reference point for many players at the club.

Ad

"Cristiano Ronaldo has always been my role model, an example for me. I’m lucky to talk to him, he gives me advice, he helps me. He is the number one. The reference of Real Madrid. People still dream and talk of Cristiano now," Mbappe told Movistar (via Madrid Xtra).

Ronaldo is arguably Real Madrid's greatest player and is the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances. He won 15 major trophies with the Spanish club.

Mbappe will be hoping to emulate his idol by leading Real Madrid to achieve great things. Last term, he surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals in a debut season for the club (33), scoring 44 times in 59 games across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More