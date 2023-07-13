Arda Guler is already matching feats set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Turkish youngster's transfer announcement post to Real Madrid is now the second-most liked post ever.

He has surpassed the number of likes generated by Messi's 2021 transfer post to Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo's 2021 return to Manchester United, though, remains the most liked post.

Guler, 18, is one of the most highly touted prospects in the sport. Despite interest from Barcelona, the youngster decided to join Los Blancos. Guler's move has generated around 851K likes on Twitter, which is the second-most on a transfer post.

Lionel Messi moved to PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew the Argentina captain's contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Messi's transfer post generated around 808.3K likes on Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in the same transfer window. The Portuguese's return to his boyhood club created an enormous buzz, and the social media numbers are a testament to the same. Ronaldo's announcement post from the Red Devils garnered around 1.8 million likes.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Who is Arda Guler's idol?

Arda Guler has joined Real Madrid as one of the brightest talents in world football. He has a wand of a left foot, and some find his style of play similar to Lionel Messi's.

Guler is often known by the moniker, "The Turkish Messi', too. However, during his Real Madrid unveiling ceremony, Guler named Ronaldo as one of his idols (via Madrid Xtra):

"My idol? Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane, Guti, Ozil … I want to be a legend of this club."

Guler is a very creative midfield player. Despite being 18, his immense talent is inevitable. He can be expected to be a crucial part of the Los Blancos for the foreseeable future.

