“Are you a Blue now or what?” – Eden Hazard features in announcement video as Chelsea confirm Romeo Lavia transfer

Chelsea's newest signing Romeo Lavia has admitted he is under pressure to follow in Eden Hazard's footsteps following his move to Stamford Bridge.

The duo exchanged pleasantries in an announcement video from the Blues following Lavia's £58 million arrival from Southampton. The Belgian midfielder has signed a seven-year deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Lavia, 19, becomes the latest Belgian to make the switch to west London after Hazard did so back in 2012. The Chelsea legend is seen in the video asking the teenage midfielder:

"Are you a Blue now or what?"

The exciting midfielder responded:

"Yeah, I'm getting to know your old place."

Hazard then congratulated his compatriot on his move to Stamford Bridge to which the Belgium youngster replied:

"You've got a great reputation here, and that puts me under pressure straight away!"

His fellow countryman was a massive hit during his seven years with Chelsea. He bagged 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games across competitions, The Blues legend won the Premier League title twice, the UEFA Europa League twice and the FA Cup during his time in west London.

Lavia's stock has quickly risen in English football as he enjoyed a superb showing in the Premier League last season with Southampton. He featured 34 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Chelsea's new signing Lavia explains why he chose the Blues over Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino's project was attractive to the Belgian.

The Belgian midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool throughout the summer. The Reds failed with several bids before losing out to Chelsea for his signature.

Lavia has explained that the Blues' project enticed him to join Mauricio Pochettino's side. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started.

He added:

“I think the project and ambitions of the club were key factors, but also the history behind it. It is an exciting times."

Liverpool's failure to sign the new Blues midfielder was a massive setback for Jurgen Klopp. The German had identified the exciting teenager as an option to help complete his midfield overhaul.

The Merseysiders have lured Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield this summer. They have also struck a £15.4m deal for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo.

However, Liverpool still appear to be short of numbers in midfield following an exodus of players this summer. Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Fabinho have all departed.