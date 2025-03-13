“Are you going to do it? That’s a different ball game” - Thierry Henry explains only way Arsenal have chance of beating Real Madrid

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes his former side can defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal if the Gunners believe in themselves. The club based out of north London have been drawn against Carlo Ancelotti's serial winners after securing a 9-3 aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16.

Henry was decisive the last time the north London side met Los Blancos in the knockouts of the tournament. The Frenchman scored in the 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2006, before a 0-0 draw at Highbury helped Arsenal progress to the quarterfinals.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Metro, Henry insisted that the Gunners need to believe in themselves to beat the champions.

"I’ve seen Greece winning the Euros, I’ve seen Leicester winning the league just believe that you can that’s what I’m saying. Are you going to do it? That’s a different ball game," Henry said.

He continued:

"Look at how Atletico beat them they played them more than well so many times and it still wasn’t enough. I’ve seen City play Real Madrid so many times, so well and it still wasn’t enough."

Thierry Henry, however, acknowledged that Arsenal will have to play a perfect game to progress to the semifinals.

"‘If you go there without the belief you can win stay at home. We’ve seen teams being good defensively, offensively, not in the tunnel, to beat Real Madrid you need the perfect game from minute one right when the referee blows the whistle," said Henry.

He concluded:

"It has to be the perfect game if you want to knock out Real Madrid. Even if you are perfect it might not be enough, now it’s on the team to show if they can do it at home and then away that’s a tough task."

Arsenal have lost just once in 10 Champions League games this season.

How many goals have Arsenal and Real Madrid scored in the Champions League this season?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have scored 25 goals in 10 games in the Champions League this season. The Gunners finished third in the league stages with six wins from their eight games.

Real Madrid meanwhile, have found the back of the net 28 times in 12 games in Europe this season. Los Blancos finished 11th in the league stages, with five wins and three defeats. Carlo Ancelotti's team defeated Manchester City in the playoffs, before getting the better of Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

