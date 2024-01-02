"Are you gonna leave to the national team with that performance?" – Mo Salah on feelings at half-time after missed Liverpool penalty against Newcastle

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has opened up on his half-time thoughts after missing a penalty in his team's 4-2 Premier League win over Newcastle United this Monday (January 1).

The Reds, who are currently atop the league table with 45 points from 20 matches, overwhelmed Eddie Howe's side at Anfield. While Salah scored twice, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones each netted a goal apiece.

Prior to his second half brace, Salah missed a 22nd-minute penalty following a foul on Luis Diaz inside the Magpies box. The 31-year-old's powerful shot from the spot was comfortably saved by Martin Dubravka.

After the end of Liverpool's latest win, the Egyptian winger offered his opinion after missing a vital penalty in the first half against the Magpies. He told Sky Sports (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"At half time, I was like: 'Are you gonna leave to the national team with that performance? No. Not really'. The players spoke in the dressing room at half time, we have to stay calm."

Salah, who is set to depart to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this week, registered four shots on target and completed 25 of 39 passes in the match. He also created four chances, the most in the contest, and completed one of three attempted dribbles on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for improving in recent 4-2 home win

Speaking at a post-match presser, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the 93-cap Egypt international for being resilient in his side's latest 4-2 win over Newcastle. He said (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"Nobody should be really surprised that Mo can change a game, can improve in a game and all these kinds of things, because he did it just hundreds of times. It's just a really good example; the more goals you have, the more you are used to missing chances, even when it's a penalty. The more you understand what you have to do: keep going and keep improving... and that's what Mo did."

Salah, who was rumored to be linked with a summer switch to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad, has been in tremendous form this campaign. He has registered 18 goals and nine assists in 27 overall games so far.

Opining on the Reds' performance against the Magpies, Klopp added:

"Super game, from start to finish, with 10 minutes in the first half, I would say, after 35 minutes – disallowed goal, missed a pen, super-high intensity, level dropped slightly. Got into the second half and started pretty much there where we finished after 35 minutes."

The Reds relished 62% possession, and registered 34 shots and a whopping 7.27 xG (Expected Goals) in their clash against Newcastle.