"Are you guys going to stop winning? - Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka engage in lighthearted chat on Arsenal-Manchester City Premier League title race

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka engaged in a lighthearted exchange over the Premier League title race.

The English duo are heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Three Lions.

Walker, 32, and Saka, 21, have linked up at England's camp ahead of their journey to Qatar for the international tournament.

They were caught on camera in a lighthearted exchange in which Walker quipped to Saka (via TikaTakaConnor):

"Are you guys (Arsenal) going to stop winning?”

The Gunners attacker replied:

“Don’t worry about that bro.”

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor 🗣️ Kyle Walker (Manchester City): “Are you guys (Arsenal) going to stop winning?”



🗣️ Bukayo Saka: “Don’t worry about that bro.”



🤣 🗣️ Kyle Walker (Manchester City): “Are you guys (Arsenal) going to stop winning?” 🗣️ Bukayo Saka: “Don’t worry about that bro.” 🤣 https://t.co/12b9mR5K5U

Arsenal have been in phenomenal form heading into the World Cup tournament break and sit top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's side have won 12 of their 14 league fixtures, losing just once.

They boast a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Brentford in their last fixture before the World Cup.

Saka has been in scintillating form for Arsenal, scoring five goals and contributing six assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Walker has been recovering from a groin injury which has seen him make just eight appearances, helping Manchester City keep three clean sheets.

It remains to be seen when the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back will be back to full fitness.

Given his injury, his inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the World Cup was under debate.

Nevertheless, England fans will be pinning their hopes on the Premier League duo securing the Three Lions glory at the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City's season has been good thus far despite Arsenal sitting top

Guardiola praises his side's performance

Manchester City may trail Arsenal by five points during the international break, but Guardiola has spoken positively about the performance of his side.

Guardiola's men are second in the league and qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face RB Leipzig.

City also advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and will face Liverpool.

The Cityzens boss said of his team's performance thus far (via football.london):

"It’s been good. Before today. We go with that feeling that we lost, it’s always more difficult, but that’s the reality of this competition."

He added:

"We finish [qualify] in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup we’re through and the Premier League we’re close to Arsenal who have been really, really good. And now we will be a little bit behind but it is what it is. So the second part of the season will dictate how we are, how we are playing to do it."

Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_ Manchester City were five points behind leaders Liverpool after 14 games in 2020-21 and ended up finishing 17 points clear of them, by the way Manchester City were five points behind leaders Liverpool after 14 games in 2020-21 and ended up finishing 17 points clear of them, by the way

City's next game comes on 22 December against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup while their next league fixture is against Leeds United on 28 December.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes