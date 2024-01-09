"Are you just going to f**k about in the gym?" - Paul Scholes launches astonishing attack on ex-Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has launched a scathing attack on former Red Devils and West Ham United star Jesse Lingard.

The attacking midfielder has been without a club since his disappointing spell at Nottingham Forest came to an end last summer. During his stay with the club, Lingard made 17 Premier League appearances without registering a goal contribution.

The 31-year-old was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and reportedly failed to secure a contract with Al-Ettifaq after completing a trial at the club (via Mirror). As he continues to look for opportunities, Lingard is ensuring that he remains in shape and posted a series of pictures of himself working out in the gym.

Scholes made 716 appearances for the Red Devils, bagging 155 goals across competitions and winning 11 Premier League titles at Old Trafford. He commented on Lingard's post (via Mirror):

“Are you just gonna f*** about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football?”

The comment has seemingly been taken down by Lingard. He came up the ranks at Manchester United and eventually departed the club in the summer of 2022 following a loan spell at West Ham from the season before.

Overall, the attacker made 232 appearances for the Red Devils' senior outfit, bagging 35 goals and 21 assists across competitions.

Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's comments on potentially joining Saudi Arabian outfits

Jesse Lingard for Manchester United (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard was asked about his next destination in the summer of 2023. At the time, the midfielder confirmed that he wasn't ruling out any option and left the door to join Saudi Arabian outfits open.

Several European stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, and N'Golo Kante, among others, have moved to the Middle East. Addressing his future, Lingard said last summer (via Mirror):

"I've never ruled any team out, any club out, so for me it's just picking the right team that's going to be right for me.

"Saudi Arabia are doing big things, and in the next year or so it will be one of the hotspots to go to. I'm not really surprised that loads of big names are moving out there. Obviously it's something I'm going to consider as well, I've not ruled that out either - like I say, it's just got to be right for me at the end of the day."

According to the Mirror, Everton were considering offering Lingard a contract, but the same has failed to materialize. As per this report, it is believed that the player has now offered himself to Spanish giants Barcelona.