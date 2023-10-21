Fans have hit out at Mauricio Pochettino's decision not to start Nicolas Jackson in Chelsea's clash with Arsenal today (October 21).

Jackson started to show why the Blues spent £32 million to sign him from Villarreal in the summer just prior to the recent international break. The Senegalese striker bagged a goal in a 4-1 league win against Burnley and the winner in a 1-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup.

That took the 22-year-old's tally to three goals in nine games across competitions. He's currently viewed as Pochettino's first-choice center-forward, but he's been unable to earn a place in Chelsea's starting XI to face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino has instead chosen to play with no striker, with Raheem Sterling being used in a false 9 role. The English attacker has been in fine form, netting three goals and one assist in nine games across competitions.

Chelsea will be eager to keep their winning momentum going following their win against Burnley. They sit 11th in the league, with just three wins in eight games, and they need to start climbing the table to mount a top-four challenge.

Pochettino has selected an intriguing lineup to clash with fourth-placed Arsenal. Robert Sanchez continues in goal, with Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, and Marc Cucurella in defense. Reece James has made the substitutes bench after recovering from a long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher captains the side alongside Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in midfield. Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk join Sterling in attack.

However, fans aren't too enthused by the Argentine coach's decision not to start Jackson. One fan thinks Chelsea are playing for a draw with their team setup:

"But why playing without a striker, are we looking for draw."

Another fan is hopeful Pochettino has a plan:

"Where’s Jackson, why no striker?? Hope Poch knows what he’s doing."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Jackson missing out on a starting berth against Arsenal:

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges Arsenal's superb start to the season

Mauricio Pochettino thinks the north Londoners are doing fantastic.

Pochettino has lavished praise on the Gunners amid their scintillating start to the 2023-24 campaign. Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in the league, sitting fourth with six wins and two draws in eight games.

It will be the first time Pochettino comes up against Arteta, and he recently sang the Spanish coach's praises. He said (via football.london):

"We respecct Arsenal. Mikel, part of my family, I am going to meet him tomorrow. It is tough because they are doing a great job. They are doing fantastic. It is going to be tough but we are confident we are going to do our best."

Arsenal beat Chelsea both home and away last season and are slight favorites to beat the Blues today. Many suggest that Pochettino should look at the project Arteta has overseen at the Emirates with regard to his reign at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners finished second last season, missing out on the title to Manchester City by five points. They look likely to be challenging for the title once again.