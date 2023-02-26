Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius became friends with Justin Bieber in 2015. Bieber, world-famous singer, is reportedly a fan of Karius' tattoos. They met in Miami back in 2015, where their friendship blossomed.

Karius has previously spoken about hiss friendship with Bieber. The former Liverpool shot-stopper said (via Mirror):

"We just met on holiday randomly last year. We were staying at the same place in Miami. He liked my tattoos. He was asking me about them, and then we got talking. That's how it started.”

The German goalkeeper has started between the sticks as the Magpies play Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26) night.

Newcastle United, though, find themselves behind by two goals at the hour mark. Casemiro opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Marcus Rashford doubled the lead in the 38th minute.

Loris Karius' role in Rashford's goal was questionable, as he was beaten rather easily after the ball had taken a deflection. Karius, though, pulled off a brilliant save late in the first half to deny Wout Weghorst.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe backed Loris Karius for Carabao Cup final

The game against Manchester United was Loris Karius' first competitive outing in 728 days. Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe backed Karius to fare well.

Howe said ahead of the game that the team's regular No. 1 Nick Pope is very disappointed for his suspension. Pope picked up a red card for handling the ball outside the box during the Magpies' 2-0 loss against Liverpool. Here's what Howe said about Karius (via Football365):

“Nick’s very disappointed, understandably, as we are for him. He’s been magnificent this season for us, and he doesn’t deserve to miss the game, but it is what it is, and we’ll see what our options are. We have Loris and Mark, who have trained really well this season and been part of the goalkeeping team all season. They’re both fit and ready to play.”

The Toons, meanwhile, will have to make a remarkable turnaround in the second half to win the Carabao Cup against Manchester United.

