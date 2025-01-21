"Are they playing badly? Not at all" - Salzburg boss says Real Madrid don't have 'any weaknesses' ahead of UCL clash

Salzburg boss Thomas Letsch has no qualms about what his side would be up against when they take on holders Real Madrid away in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (January 22).

Carlo Ancelotti's side are coming off a 4-1 La Liga home win over 10-man Las Palmas at the weekend. After Fabio Silva's surprise first-minute opener for the visitors, a Kylian Mbappe brace and a strike from Brahim Diaz turned the game on its head.

Los Blancos scored again - through Rodrygo (57') - to go two points clear of Atletico Madrid (44) after 20 games, having seen off Celta Vigo 5-2 at home earlier in the week to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

However, the La Liga giants are struggling in their Champions League title defence, winning only thrice in six games, losing thrice. Nevertheless, Letsch knows that Ancelotti's side are one of the best in the business (as per MD via Football Espana):

“They don’t have any weaknesses. Are they playing badly? Not at all. It’s clear that they have had games in which they have not been 100%, but in other games their level has been the best.

“Vinicius and Mbappe are excellent, but when we talk about Real Madrid it’s not just them or the individuals – they also have Bellingham. As a team, we have to face one of the best in the world, and it will be key to avoid unnecessary losses, to prevent them from making transitions with their speed.”

With his side all but out of knockout contention, the Salzburg coach added:

“For me, it’s going to be a special match in my career. Before playing you can say ‘oh my god you are facing Real Madrid’, but you also think that being able to live this moment is a great joy. You feel pressure, but it’s positive.

"We know that the atmosphere in the Champions League at the Bernabeu will be special, so we can’t stay paralysed.”

Los Blancos are coming off a 3-2 matchday six win at reigning UEFA Europa League holders Atalanta last month.

Real Madrid vs Salzburg: A few tidbits

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid meet Salzburg for the first time. It's also the first time this century that Los Blancos will face an Austrian side, against whom they have won 10 of 12 home games, losing one.

Their last fixture against an Austrian side was against Sturm Graz in the 1998-99 Champions League, with the La Liga giants winning 6-1 at home and 5-1 away, both in the group stage.

Salzburg, meanwhile, have won just once in 11 away games against Spanish sides. They have won once in six games this season and are 32nd in the standings, while Madrid are 20th.

