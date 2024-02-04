"Are you serious", "Looks like some random team" - Arsenal fans left dejected after starting XI against Liverpool is announced

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to face off at the Emirates Stadium in arguably the biggest match of this Premier League gameweek on Sunday, February 4. However, the Gunners are not optimistic about their chances, following the announcement of the starting XI to face the Reds.

The north London side have had a mixed start to the year, losing to Fulham and West Ham United. However, they bounced back with wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. They have a big challenge ahead as they go up against Jurgen Klopp's men, who are the current league leaders.

Liverpool showed their strength with a 4-1 win over Chelsea during the midweek, adding to their confidence from a 2-0 victory at Arsenal in the FA Cup last month. With the Premier League title at stake, they're looking to continue their winning streak in North London this weekend.

However, the announcement of the Gunners' starting lineup has left Arsenal fans feeling dejected and disappointed:

They've expressed their frustration on social media with one fan commenting:

"Havertz up front are you serious"

Another fan added:

"No way this team beats Liverpool, looks like some random team from the North league"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Another fan added:

Fans questioned their striking choices:

Another fan complained:

Arsenal's lineup struggles against Liverpool due to key injuries, including Thomas Partey

Arsenal face a tough game against Liverpool without Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey. Jesus, who has a knee problem, did not pass the fitness test after trying to get ready for the game. Partey, on the other hand, has been out with a thigh injury since October.

The midfielder had joined up with the squad for training, and it looked as though he might be available. However, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta shared that Partey had a setback, telling the press (via Standard):

“Thomas unfortunately we had a little setback a few days ago. He’s not going to be available in the squad. We’ll see if it’s a matter of days or weeks. But he had a little thing. I’m not a doctor, but he felt something in a very similar area and he wasn’t able to train the last few days.”

Arteta continued, expressing his concern over Partey's ongoing fitness issues:

“A big concern because he is such an important player for us. He was getting some momentum at the start of the season and then we lost him for a while. Now it has been a long time without him. He gives us something different that no other player can give us in the squad so he will be a miss.”

Arteta will be hoping that the team can do without Partey against a strong Merseyside outfit, potentially taking all three points at the Emirates.

