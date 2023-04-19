"Are a slight favorite" - Paulo Maldini names his favorite for UEFA Champions League S/F between Real Madrid and Manchester City

AC Milan legend Paulo Maldini thinks Manchester City are favorites in their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie with Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens sealed their place in the semifinals after a comfortable 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich. They were held to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (April 19) but were the dominant side. Meanwhile, Madrid advanced to the semifinals following a 4-0 aggregate victory over Chelsea. Los Blancos beat the Blues 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

It means City and Real Madrid will clash in a replica of last season's semifinal between the two sides. Carlo Ancelotti's men triumphed on that occasion. However, Maldini isn't backing the reigning European champions to beat the Premier League giants on this occasion. The three-time Champions League winner told Movistar Futbol:

“For me, Manchester City are a slight favorite to Real Madrid in the Semi-Final.”

Manchester City are in stellar form at this crucial stage of the season. They made it look easy against a Bayern side who were among the favorites to win the Champions League. Erling Haaland took his tally to 48 goals in 41 games across competitions in the draw at the Allianz.

However, Guardiola's side won't need reminding about last season's collapse against Los Merengues. They held a 5-3 lead on aggregate heading into the last minute of the tie. However, Rodrygo netted a brace in the 90th and 90+1st minutes before Karim Benzema scored a memorable 90+5th minute winning penalty.

When will Manchester City and Real Madrid clash in the UEFA Champions League semifinals?

Manchester City and Real Madrid collide once again.

Real Madrid will host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9. Los Blancos are yet to lose at home in Europe this season and will be eager to get themselves in control of the tie on their home turf.

Ancelotti's side then travel to the Etihad on May 16 for the second leg. The Cityzens have scored a remarkable 13 goals in their last three home games, hence Madrid have a tough task ahead of them.

This season's Champions League final arrives on June 10 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. The date is later than usual due to fixture congestion following the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of last year. Either City or Madrid will be in that final and will face the winners of AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Poll : 0 votes