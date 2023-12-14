"Are you taking the piss", "He's needed on Sunday" - Liverpool fans surprised by 24-year-old star's inclusion in XI to face Union Saint-Gilloise

Liverpool fans on X are questioning Jurgen Klopp's decision to include Ibrahima Konate in the starting XI to face Union Saint-Gilloise in their UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday, December 14.

The Reds have already booked their spot in the Europa League Round of 16 as group winners. They have had a stellar showing in Group E so far, accumulating 12 points from five games, seven points more than third-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal for Liverpool. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, and Luke Chambers make up the defense. The midfield consists of Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, and Curtis Jones. Cody Gakpo, Ben Doak, and Kaide Gordon start up front to complete the starting XI, with Gordon making his first appearance since January 2022.

Liverpool fans are fuming to see Konate starting in what is essentially a dead rubber contest. With Joel Matip ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, many expected Jurgen Klopp to rest the more experienced players today.

The Reds have a crucial Premier League fixture coming up, as they host rivals Manchester United on Sunday, December 17.

One fan posted:

"Konate are u taking the piss?"

"Keep Konate safe. He's needed on Sunday. Elliott too."

Konate has looked decent in his 15 appearances across all competitions this season but has struggled to stay fit as well, missing five games due to injury so far.

"It was tough to say no" - Chelsea star Moises Caicedo explains why he rejected Liverpool transfer over the summer

Moises Caicedo recently stated it was impossible to turn down a move to Chelsea because Liverpool came in too late in an attempt to sign him.

In an attempt to replace Fabinho, the Reds submitted a reported £110 bid to Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Caicedo. Despite both clubs reaching an agreement, the Ecuadorian midfielder opted to reject the Merseyside club's interest in favor of a move to Chelsea.

Caicedo got his wish, joining the Blues days later for a British transfer record fee of £115 million, much to the Reds' chagrin. The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact so far though, failing to register a single goal contribution in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

Caicedo spoke to Sky Sports, explaining why he rejected Liverpool:

"I was talking with Chelsea for a long time. It was impossible to say not to Chelsea, because they were with me supporting me."

He added:

"In the summer I suffered a lot because it was complicated to leave Brighton. They were with me, and in the last moment Liverpool called me but it was [too] late because I wanted to play for Chelsea. It was tough to say no to Chelsea."

Jurgen Klopp and Co. opted to sign Wataru Endo instead from VfB Stuttgart. The Japan skipper has been decent so far, netting two goals and providing one assist in 18 appearances.