"Are you talking about the match against Real Madrid?" - Italy and PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma gets annoyed after journalist brings up his mistakes 

Italy and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma became irritated after a journalist appeared to bring up his mistake against Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 match.

Donnarumma, 23, found himself under fire from Italian media following his performance in his national side's demoralizing 5-2 defeat to Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

The PSG shot-stopper made a glaring mistake in the 69th minute that allowed Timo Werner to capitalize on a wayward pass.

After the heavy defeat, he was queried by journalists over his questionable display.

He reacted furiously to one reporter's question over his error, responding (via RMCSport):

"This is the second time I've been wrong? When's the other one? Are you talking about the match against Real Madrid?

Donnarumma has been deemed by many as being at fault for PSG's loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League R16.

He was forced into a mistake by Karim Benzema which set Madrid on their way to a huge comeback victory.

The Italian continued:

"Well, if you want to put the blame on me i take responsibility even if i speak on behalf of the team and not individually because i said you learn from your mistakes and that applies to me as well. ask me these questions."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Forces Donnarumma into a mistake then gets in the right position to finish!



#UCL Real Madrid are back in it all thanks to the work rate of Karim BenzemaForces Donnarumma into a mistake then gets in the right position to finish! Real Madrid are back in it all thanks to the work rate of Karim Benzema 😤Forces Donnarumma into a mistake then gets in the right position to finish!#UCL https://t.co/9CpWZHOpU9

Donnarumma has rotated with Keylor Navas in and out of the Ligue 1 champions' side throughout the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Parisians from AC Milan last summer on a free transfer and has earned praise for his performances this season.

He made 23 appearances in his debut season at the Parc des Princes, keeping nine clean sheets.

The Italian is expected to become PSG's regular first-choice goalkeeper next season with Keylor Navas' future somewhat uncertain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Costa Rican is considering a new experience this summer.

How PSG collapsed against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League?

A night to forget for Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG, 2-0 up on aggregate, looked certain to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League with thirty minutes left of their tie against Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 champions had controlled most of the tie, including taking a 1-0 lead in the first-leg.

Kylian Mbappe got the Parisians off to the perfect start in the second-leg, adding to his goal from the reverse fixture in Paris with a delicate first-half strike.

But Mauricio Pochettino's side completely capitulated in the second-half with just thirty minutes left to see out the tie.

Benzema capitalized on Donnarumma's poor decision-making and from then on it looked ominous for the French outfit.

Real Madrid wreaked havoc on the Paris side's defense with each PSG player looking fearful. Benzema went on to score a hat-trick to script a comeback victory.

