Argentina 5-0 Estonia: Watch all goals and highlights as Lionel Messi scores 5 in historic performance

Lionel Messi netted five times as Argentina secured an emphatic 5-0 victory over Estonia in an international friendly on Sunday, 5 June in Pamplona, Spain. This is the first time the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted five times in an international game.

TYC Sports uploaded the highlights from the game on YouTube which can be viewed beolow:

Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot early in the first half. The Albiceleste won a penalty in the seventh minute which was duly converted by Messi.

The 34-year-old forward doubled the score right before the half-time whistle. he received an inch-perfect pass from Papu Gomez and then curled the ball past goalkeeper Matvei Igonen from a tight angle.

Lionel Messi then completed a second-half hat-trick against Estonia. The first of his three goals was scored just two minutes after the restart when he tapped the ball past Igonen following a cross from Nahuel Molina.

Messi's fourth goal came as a result of a defensive error from the Estonian side. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar then scored his and Argentina's fifth goal in the 76th minute as his shot went in through a crowded penalty area.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second time Lionel Messi has scored five goals in a game. He last achieved the feat back in 2012 when he scored five against German side Bayer Leverkusen whilst playing for FC Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League outing. Barcelona won 7-1 on that occasion.

Lionel Messi has been in some incredible form for Argentina

Following an underwhelming club season with PSG, Lionel Messi has found his mojo for Argentina in the current international break.

The 34-year-old forward produced a man-of-the-match performance against Italy to win the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, June 1. Messi provided two assists as the two-time world champions secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Euro 2020 champions.

Messi won his second international trophy with his national team after guiding the Albiceleste to the Copa America title last summer.

Messi will be carrying Argentina's hopes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The two-time world champions have been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage of the World Cup.

They will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 in Lusail. It is worth mentioning that this could very well be Messi's final opportunity to win the World Cup for his national team.

