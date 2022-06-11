Argentina ‘All or Nothing’: Release date and all you need to know about Amazon exclusive on Lionel Messi’s historic Copa America triumph

An Amazon-exclusive documentary on Lionel Messi's historic Copa America win with Argentina is set to be released and here are all the details you need to know.

Argentina 'All or Nothing' will give fans a first-hand look at Messi's Copa America adventure.

The 2021 Copa America win was Lionel Messi's first major international trophy adding to the Gold Medal he secured at the Olympic games back in 2008.

Argentina hadn't won a major international trophy since 1993, but claimed the Copa America with a win over Brazil in the final last July.

The documentary is set to be released on July 10, 2022 and is part of Amazon's All or Nothing series (per Goal).

It will follow La Albiceleste's historic Copa America campaign as well as the life of Messi in the colors of the famous blue and white stripes.

Fans will get a key insight into Lionel Scaloni's Argentine dressing room as well as the thoughts of star players such as Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria.

You will need an Amazon Prime video subscription in order to watch the documentary.

You can get the Amazon Prime monthly subscription for Rs 179, Quarterly for Rs 459 or annually for Rs 1,499 in India.

Whilst viewers from the UK can pay £7.99 a month or £79 a year and viewers in the United States can pay $119 a year or $12.99 a month.

Here is the trailer:

Can Lionel Messi fire Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi has never won the World Cup

Lionel Messi continues to be La Albiceleste's main man, having enjoyed a storied international career.

Messi, 34, has a remarkable record of 86 goals in 162 international appearances and will lead his side into the World Cup in Qatar.

Looking to build on their Copa America win, Argentina are one of the frontrunners to lift the trophy in Qatar and have some enticing options at Lionel Scaloni's disposal.

Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo De Paul are in impressive form for Scaloni's side.

They were part of the team that beat Italy in the Finalissima (UEFA Cup of Champions).

Messi came close to winning the World Cup back in 2014 when his Argentine side made it to the final in Brazil.

They would suffer an agonizing defeat to Germany in the final, with Mario Gotze scoring an extra-time winner.

Their last outing in 2018 was a bitter disappointment with unrest in the dressing room plaguing their campaign.

La Albiceleste made it to the Round of 16 only to be defeated 4-2 by eventual winners France.

