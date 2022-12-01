Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni provides Angel Di Maria injury update after 2-0 Poland win

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has provided an injury update on Angel Di Maria. The latter seemed to sustain a knock during La Albiceleste's final FIFA World Cup group-stage encounter against Poland on Wednesday (November 30).

Di Maria was subbed off in the 59th minute of the encounter for Leandro Paredes as a precautionary measure. Argentina eventually won the game 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 16 as Group C winners.

After the match, Scaloni told the media that the Juventus winger had felt some discomfort in his quadriceps and was thus taken off with the knockouts in mind.

“Di María is fine, he felt discomfort in quadriceps and we preferred to sub him off to not to risk it. He is an important player for us,” Scaloni said.

Argentina dominated the first half against Poland, with Lionel Messi even seeing his penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny. La Albiceleste came out all guns blazing in the second half and scored within a minute of the restart through Alexis Mac Allister.

Julian Alvarez scored their second in the 67th minute to secure a top-spot finish in Group C. Poland qualified as the runners-up on the basis of better goal difference than Mexico, who lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Argentina will now face Australia in the Round of 16 while Poland will play defending champions France.

Lionel Scaloni stops short of naming Argentina as favorites for FIFA World Cup

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni played down Argentina's chances of winning the FIFA World Cup following their knockout qualification. He urged his players to continue performing the same way and fight for every ball after the match against Poland.

"We played a good game and we have to continue. We are not candidates or favorites, we are still the same," Scaloni said in the press conference (via TyC Sports).

"We are a difficult team and we are going to fight. It is totally wrong to think that we are going to be champions by winning today, it is not appropriate."

On their win over Poland, he added:

"We are satisfied, the context was not easy. We had to play and win against a team that earned them two results. That made the game very difficult and I think we interpreted it correctly. The players played a very good game and complete."

On their upcoming Round of 16 clash against Australia, Scaloni said:

"In the World Cup, they are all difficult . Saudi Arabia beat us and nobody expected it. Anyone who thinks that Australia will be easy is wrong because it didn't prove to be so.

"You have to value your rival, but playing like today we're going to complicate it and in the end the result could be what we expect."

The Lionel Messi-led side will face Australia, who qualified for the World Cup knockouts for the first time in 16 years, on Saturday, December 3. The two teams last met in the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup, with La Albiceleste winning 4-2.

