Argentina captain Lionel Messi has already joined national team squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar [WATCH] 

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has reported in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup hours after Paris Saint-Germain [PSG]'s win over Auxerre on Sunday, November 13. The forward started the Ligue 1 match and played 75 minutes but failed to score or get an assist in the 5-0 win.

The former Barcelona forward was seen at the Argentina team hotel and welcomed by the national team staff. He was pictured arriving with Leandro Paredes, who is on loan at Juventus this season from PSG.

Gastón Edul @gastonedul Leo Messi, el capitán de la Selección Argentina, ya está con la delegación para jugar la Copa del Mundo. Leo Messi, el capitán de la Selección Argentina, ya está con la delegación para jugar la Copa del Mundo. https://t.co/DKnLvbW5Yf

Argentina play a friendly against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in preparation for their FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia next week. The South American side are in Group C along with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Messi hinted that this could be his last World Cup and told TYC Sports in the summer:

"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things. It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina."

When asked if he was set to announce retirement after the FIFA World Cup, he added:

"I don't know, the truth is I don't know. Let's hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change."

What next for Argentina captain Lionel Messi after the FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi is heading towards the end of his contract at PSG, but the club have the option of extending it by another season. The French side are keen on keeping hold of the Argentina captain, but he is yet to decide on his future.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Neymar and Messi asking Galtier before heading into the locker room. Neymar and Messi asking Galtier before heading into the locker room. 🇧🇷🇦🇷https://t.co/LNUoSwgDGA

Barcelona have publicly confirmed their interest in re-signing the legendary footballer. Club president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi have admitted they would love to see the PSG star back at Camp Nou.

Reports suggest MLS side Inter Miami are also confident of luring Lionel Messi when his contract in Paris is over.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes