Argentina captain Lionel Messi equals record for most appearances at FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is now level with German legend Lothar Matthaus for the most appearances in the FIFA World Cup. Matthaus made 25 World Cup appearances in his career, a statistic that the Argentine will match during La Albiceleste's clash against Vatreni today (December 13).

The Paris Saint-Germain man has played in five different editions of the World Cup so far in his career. He made his debut in the competition back in 2006. He played in three games before La Albiceleste were knocked out by Germany in the quarter-finals.

Messi was one of the best players in the world when he headed to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. He played all five games for Diego Maradona's team before being knocked out by Germany in the quarter-finals.

The playmaker's best performance with Argentina in the World Cup came in 2014 when La Albiceleste reached the final. He played in all seven games and won the Golden Ball. However, Die Mannschaft were once again his nemesis as Mario Gotze's extra-time winner in the final shattered the Argentine dreams.

A Round of 16 exit in 2018 after a loss to France followed, where the PSG man played in all four games that time.

Messi has made five appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, scoring four goals and providing two assists. The game against Vatreni will mark his sixth appearance in the tournament, and his 25th overall.

Regardless of the outcome of the game against Croatia, the former Barcelona man will have another chance to pass Matthaus' record. With a win, he can make his 26th appearance in the final.

Even if La Albiceleste lose, the Argentina captain can still play in the third-place game on Saturday (December 17).

In 24 World Cup games, he has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists so far.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic backed Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has backed his former Barcelona teammate to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina. The Swedish striker recently said (via GOAL):

“I think it's already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy, it's already written.”

