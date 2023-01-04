Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacts as Brighton welcome back Alexis Mac Allister after 2022 FIFA World Cup win 

Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacted as Brighton & Hove Albion welcomed 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister back to the club's base in England. Mac Allister provided the assist for La Albiceleste's second goal in the World Cup final against France.

Mac Allister recently joined the Premier League side after the celebrations in Argentina and the club posted a video on social media. Messi left clap emojis as a comment on the post.

Messi fans even said that the PSG forward's comment was the "biggest moment" in Brighton's history.

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi commenting under Brighton’s IG post is lowkey the biggest moment in their history. Hope he joins them next Messi commenting under Brighton’s IG post is lowkey the biggest moment in their history. Hope he joins them next 🙏 https://t.co/AIHtO0vDCN

Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move to clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea. However, the midfielder is completely focused on the season with Brighton. He told Sky Sports:

"I’m focused on Brighton. I’m really happy here, I enjoy every day, They know how grateful I am to this club and I don’t have any rush to leave. So yeah, I’m just focused on Brighton and I will do my best tomorrow."

Lionel Messi is also set to return to PSG training soon following Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As Argentina defeated France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many felt the Argentine might be subject to a hostile reception at the Parc de Princes.

Christophe Galtier isn't worried about that. The PSG coach told reporters (via GOAL):

“Obviously he will be well-received at home. On the reception at the stadium, I have no doubt that he will be well-received at Parc des Princes. He won the most beautiful of trophies by being very good in this World Cup. Above all, now that he has achieved this incredible goal, we must remember what he has done since the start of the season with the team.”

Lionel Messi looks on course to renew his contract with PSG

Lionel Messi was in spectacular form with PSG before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. The 35-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games for the Parisians.

His contract with the French giants will expire this summer. Messi, however, is close to renewing his deal with PSG for at least another year, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano



There will be a new meeting with his camp to discuss length of contract, salary and more.



Nothing signed this week, no rush as the plan is already clear: Messi will continue in Paris. Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have verbal pact to continue together.There will be a new meeting with his camp to discuss length of contract, salary and more.Nothing signed this week, no rush as the plan is already clear: Messi will continue in Paris. Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have verbal pact to continue together. 🔴🔵🇦🇷 #PSGThere will be a new meeting with his camp to discuss length of contract, salary and more.Nothing signed this week, no rush as the plan is already clear: Messi will continue in Paris. https://t.co/OAEgWA58cX

Messi has played 53 games for PSG so far in his career. He has scored 23 goals and provided 29 assists.

