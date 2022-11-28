Argentina captain Lionel Messi set another all-time FIFA World Cup record with matchwinning display against Mexico

Argentina captain Lionel Messi set a FIFA World Cup record during his team's 2-0 win against Mexico. Messi became the first player in history to record an assist in five different editions of the World Cup.

Messi opened the scoring for La Albicelestes during the game against Mexico. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward fired home a low drive from outside the box in the 64th minute of the game.

Enzo Fernandez scored the second goal for Argentina in the 87th minute with a spectacular finish from the edge of the box to seal the game in his side's favor. The Benfica midfielder did so after latching on to a pass from Messi.

The Argentine skipper recorded his sixth overall assist in the FIFA World Cup and has now provided an assist in all five editions of the tournament he has featured in since 2006.

Squawka @Squawka On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man in history to score at five different World Cup tournaments



On Saturday, Lionel Messi became the first man in history to provide an assist in five different World Cup tournaments



We live in a GOAT era. On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man in history to score at five different World Cup tournamentsOn Saturday, Lionel Messi became the first man in history to provide an assist in five different World Cup tournamentsWe live in a GOAT era. https://t.co/eB2nm340b7

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first player in history to score in five different editions of the World Cup.

His eternal rival Lionel Messi has now set a benchmark as well. The duo's greatness has been on full display despite their age being on the wrong side of 30.

Lionel Messi acknowledged that the win against Mexico was crucial for Argentina's FIFA World Cup campaign

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi

Argentina's FIFA World Cup campaign got off to the worst possible start as they suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the first game. However, the win against Mexico has put Lionel Messi and Co. right back in contention for a pre-quarterfinal berth.

Messi admitted that his side were under pressure as he told the media after the game against Mexico (via Mid Day):

“We were very angry all these days after that result. We did not expect to start the World Cup with a defeat. The days became very long. We wanted to change the situation, we knew this game was crucial."

"If we did not win, we would have been out," he added. "We wanted to change the situation. And we knew that if we won today, our fate would be back in our hands and luckily we made it. This win is a relief for the whole team. It’s a joy because now we are depending on ourselves once again and that gives us peace."

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi always has a smile for his fans Lionel Messi always has a smile for his fans 😁 https://t.co/BKcmnJOxWh

Argentina will lock horns with Poland in their final Group C game at the Stadium 974 on Wednesday, November 30.

Get South Korea vs Ghana live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 2177 votes